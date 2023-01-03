We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Rocky Mountain Liquor's (CVE:RUM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Rocky Mountain Liquor, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = CA$1.4m ÷ (CA$25m - CA$4.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Rocky Mountain Liquor has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Rocky Mountain Liquor has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Rocky Mountain Liquor Tell Us?

Rocky Mountain Liquor has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 6.8% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Rocky Mountain Liquor is utilizing 170% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Rocky Mountain Liquor has decreased current liabilities to 19% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

What We Can Learn From Rocky Mountain Liquor's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Rocky Mountain Liquor has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Given the stock has declined 49% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know more about Rocky Mountain Liquor, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 3 of them can't be ignored.

While Rocky Mountain Liquor may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

