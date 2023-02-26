We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Shell (LON:SHEL)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Shell (LON:SHEL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Shell, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$59b ÷ (US$443b - US$121b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Shell has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Shell's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shell here for free.

What Can We Tell From Shell's ROCE Trend?

Shell's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 274% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Shell has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 41% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Shell we've found 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Shell isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

