We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At SYNLAB (FRA:SYAB)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at SYNLAB (FRA:SYAB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SYNLAB:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = €779m ÷ (€5.4b - €848m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, SYNLAB has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare industry average of 5.4% it's much better.

See our latest analysis for SYNLAB

roce

In the above chart we have measured SYNLAB's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SYNLAB here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from SYNLAB. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 22% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On SYNLAB's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that SYNLAB is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 39% in the last year. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Story continues

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with SYNLAB (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here