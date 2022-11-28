We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At SYZYGY (ETR:SYZ)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at SYZYGY (ETR:SYZ) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SYZYGY:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = €6.0m ÷ (€108m - €33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, SYZYGY has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured SYZYGY's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SYZYGY.

The Trend Of ROCE

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 7.9%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 22% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at SYZYGY thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that SYZYGY is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 53% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for SYZYGY that we think you should be aware of.

