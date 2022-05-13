We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Timah Resources (ASX:TML)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Timah Resources' (ASX:TML) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Timah Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = RM973k ÷ (RM64m - RM685k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Timah Resources has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 6.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Timah Resources' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Timah Resources Tell Us?

Timah Resources has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 1.5% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Timah Resources has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

One more thing to note, Timah Resources has decreased current liabilities to 1.1% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

What We Can Learn From Timah Resources' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Timah Resources has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 13% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Timah Resources does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those make us uncomfortable...

