We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At TPC Plus Berhad (KLSE:TPC)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, TPC Plus Berhad (KLSE:TPC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for TPC Plus Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = RM4.8m ÷ (RM239m - RM158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, TPC Plus Berhad has an ROCE of 5.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how TPC Plus Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From TPC Plus Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Shareholders will be relieved that TPC Plus Berhad has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 5.9% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 66% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, TPC Plus Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 50% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with TPC Plus Berhad (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

