We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Volution Group (LON:FAN)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Volution Group (LON:FAN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Volution Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£45m ÷ (UK£411m - UK£65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Therefore, Volution Group has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Building industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Volution Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Volution Group are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 52%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Volution Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Volution Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 129% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Volution Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

