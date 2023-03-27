We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Waste Connections, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$17b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Waste Connections has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.7% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Waste Connections compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From Waste Connections' ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 8.2%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 39%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Waste Connections' ROCE

To sum it up, Waste Connections has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 94% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Waste Connections can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Waste Connections does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

