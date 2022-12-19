We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At YHI International (SGX:BPF)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, YHI International (SGX:BPF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on YHI International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = S$19m ÷ (S$419m - S$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, YHI International has an ROCE of 5.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for YHI International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how YHI International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From YHI International's ROCE Trend?

YHI International is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 26% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that YHI International has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 44% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing YHI International, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

