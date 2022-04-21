We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ZOO Digital Group's (LON:ZOO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ZOO Digital Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$1.4m ÷ (US$37m - US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, ZOO Digital Group has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 8.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ZOO Digital Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is ZOO Digital Group's ROCE Trending?

ZOO Digital Group has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 6.0% on its capital. In addition to that, ZOO Digital Group is employing 214% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From ZOO Digital Group's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, ZOO Digital Group has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

