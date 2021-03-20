The Underlying Trends At Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Look Strong

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Fevertree Drinks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = UK£51m ÷ (UK£298m - UK£45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Fevertree Drinks has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Beverage industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fevertree Drinks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fevertree Drinks.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Fevertree Drinks. The company has consistently earned 20% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 246% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Fevertree Drinks' ROCE

Fevertree Drinks has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 238% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

