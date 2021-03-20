The Underlying Trends At Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Look Strong

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Fevertree Drinks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = UK£51m ÷ (UK£298m - UK£45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Fevertree Drinks has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Beverage industry average of 12%.

View our latest analysis for Fevertree Drinks

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fevertree Drinks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fevertree Drinks.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Fevertree Drinks. The company has consistently earned 20% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 246% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Fevertree Drinks' ROCE

Fevertree Drinks has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 238% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

While Fevertree Drinks looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FEVR is currently trading for a fair price.

Fevertree Drinks is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin McCarthy tries to distance himself from Trump election conspiracies despite previously backing them

    ‘President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet’

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as a “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied with the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar coup

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged a halt to violence in Myanmar and asked the fellow leaders of Southeast Asia countries to hold a summit on the crisis. “Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately to avoid more victims,” Widodo told a televised address, offering his condolences to the victims and their families. Widodo, the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, said that he will immediately contact the sultan of Brunei, which holds the rotating presidency of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to set up an ASEAN summit to address Myanmar’s turmoil.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • 13 members of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus refused to condemn Myanmar's generals who violently overthrew elected leaders

    On Twitter, Caucus chair Rep. Andy Biggs said the violence resulting from the coup is "tragic," but that "there is suffering everywhere in the world."

  • China says 'strong smell of gunpowder' sensed in US talks

    China said Friday a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” resulted from talks with top American diplomats in Alaska, continuing the contentious tone of the first face-to-face meetings under the Biden administration. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking in Beijing, said American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a “solemn response” after U.S. officials made “groundless attacks” against Chinese foreign and domestic policies. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country’s policies on Thursday in their meeting in Anchorage.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • The LAPD is investigating a rape allegation against Armie Hammer. Here's a timeline of the actor's controversial fall from grace.

    The woman who posted the DMs allegedly sent by Hammer has accused him of rape. The LAPD is investigating a rape allegation.

  • China accuses outspoken scholar on Xinjiang of fabrication

    China on Thursday accused a scholar and outspoken critic of its policies toward Muslim minorities of fabricating charges that have helped bring sanctions against Chinese officials and companies operating in the Xinjiang region. The ruling Communist Party’s deputy head of propaganda, Xu Guixiang, made the accusations against Adrian Zenz in the latest of a series of news conferences aimed at deflecting criticism over China’s detention of more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslims in reeducation camps. Zenz has also used government documents to detail the mistreatment of Muslim women in such facilities and the coercive use of birth control that has radically cut the birthrate among such groups.

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' introduces a major comic-book character. Here's what you should know.

    The first episode of the Marvel series was released on Friday, adding new characters to the mix and laying the groundwork for what's to come.

  • European spies are alarmed after a scientist with top security clearance was caught working for China, sources say

    Estonia marine scientists Tarmo Kõuts was sentenced to three years in prison this week. He had spied for China since 2018, prosecutors said.

  • Biden faces fresh pressure from the left to raise the minimum wage

    Labor leaders and progressive lawmakers discussed how to raise the minimum wage on a Friday call, maybe by reconciliation or ending the filibuster.

  • Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks

    Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country's stalled peace process. The one-day gathering was the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled.

  • 18 details you might have missed on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' so far

    The Disney Plus series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan includes Easter eggs, callbacks, and references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • U.S. and China spar over racism at United Nations

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who is Black, clashed with her Chinese counterpart on Friday when she described her own experience with racism as a challenge, but said for millions of people in countries like China and Myanmar it was deadly. China's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dai Bing responded that Thomas-Greenfield had "in an exceptional case admitted to her country's ignoble human rights record, but that does not give her country the license to get on a high horse and tell other countries what to do."

  • Kanye West is now reportedly worth $6.6 billion thanks to his Yeezy brand's apparel and footwear deals, making him the richest Black American in history

    Kanye West just became the wealthiest Black person in US history with a net worth of $6.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • Sharon Osbourne, like Piers Morgan, has been disguising cruelty as 'straight talk' for years

    Anyone who watched Osbourne on "The X Factor" will know that bullying is as much a part of her DNA as it is Morgan's, Insider editor Tom Murray says.

  • North Korea to sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to U.S.

    North Korea said on Friday it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after the Southeast Asian nation extradited a North Korean man to the United States to face money-laundering charges this week. Malaysia denounced North Korea's move as unwarranted and disruptive to regional peace, adding that the extradition had been carried out according to law. North Korea did not name its citizen in a statement carried by state media KCNA, but Malaysia said Mun Chol Myong, who was arrested in 2019, was extradited on Wednesday after he had already exhausted several legal appeals.

  • 5 Investigates: Deathbed confession solves 1984 homicide case

    According to a source, officials identified a suspect who recently made a deathbed confession. The source said that confession was corroborated by DNA evidence. ﻿﻿