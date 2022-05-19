Underrated or overrated: Is Celtics' Jayson Tatum a superstar in the making?
The 'NBA Twitter Verified' crew debates how we should view Jayson Tatum in the league and if he's already a top 5 player.
Michael Cooper was a pivotal role player for the Showtime Lakers, and in 1988, he came through in the clutch against a tough Jazz squad.
Thursday, May 19 keeps the Eastern Conference Finals moving along with Game 2 actions starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. Below, we will examine the player pool and break down the best NBA DFS picks today for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. DraftKings & FanDuel NBA DFS Picks Today (5/19) Jaylen Brown (SG) […] The post NBA DFS Picks and Fantasy Basketball Building Blocks for Today, Thursday | 5/19/22 appeared first on Awesemo.com.
Tom E. Curran talks with Erik Scalavino of Patriots.com about his 16-year career with the Patriots and discuss whether the concerns over coaching titles is being overblown and give their best impressions of Patriots players throughout the years.
According to a key election official, claims that tens of thousands of Democrats ousted Republican Party candidates are just “not the case.”
A Pakistani TikToker with millions of followers is facing severe criticism for filming in front of a forest fire amid one of South Asia's intense heat waves. Humaira Asghar has been accused of starting a forest fire in Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The online star, known to her 11.5 million TikTok followers as Dolly, can be seen in her now-deleted TikTok video walking in front of a burning hillside while dressed in a silver ball gown.
In November, Klay Thompson made a bold proclamation that Steph Curry would love to see come true.
The deal resulted in 6,000 New Yorkers placing an order every minute, overwhelming kitchens and delivery workers
Nets GM Sean Marks says the organization will meet with Irving to determine if an extension is "the right fit."
The Red Sox have underperformed in 2022, but there are reasons to be optimistic about the starting rotation, writes John Tomase. Just look at Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello.
Kevin Durant tweeted in response to Patrick Beverley's nuclear NBA commentary on ESPN.
One of the best moments from the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Mavericks came from a chaotic offensive possession.
There has been a relative explosion of take fouls the past couple of seasons in the NBA.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers cleared up what was said between he and team owner Joe Lacob shortly after Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Despite lottery drop, Detroit Pistons should have plethora of enticing options in 2022 NBA draft, perhaps Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green goes in on Patrick Beverley for his comments on Chris Paul.
Domantas Sabonis face represented all Kings fans at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.
The Celtics might get Marcus Smart back in the lineup for Game 2 against the Heat, but they'll be without another important guard.
Omaha Biliew, one of Iowa State men's basketball's primary 2023 targets, has announced his top four options.
As part of the Anthony Davis, what would've been the eighth pick in this year's NBA draft for the Lakers is going to the Pelicans.
Suns GM James Jones addressed Deandre Ayton's season, Ayton's exchange with Monty Williams during Game 7 loss to Dallas and his future with the team