Underrated or overrated: Is Celtics' Jayson Tatum a superstar in the making?

A Pakistani TikToker with millions of followers is facing severe criticism for filming in front of a forest fire amid one of South Asia's intense heat waves. Humaira Asghar has been accused of starting a forest fire in Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The online star, known to her 11.5 million TikTok followers as Dolly, can be seen in her now-deleted TikTok video walking in front of a burning hillside while dressed in a silver ball gown.