Underrated Pony Car: 1973 Dodge Challenger

Don't ignore the 1972 to 1974 Dodge Challengers.

When it comes to the 1070-1974 Dodge Challenger, the 1970 and 1971 models get all of the attention. We won't blame you for thinking that the 1972 restyle isn't as pretty as the earlier cars, but the later models are still worth your attention.

The warthog-esque face of the 1972 and up Challenger lends it a more aggressive look. However, the rest of the car is still the same Challenger you know and love. To be honest, the later front end has kind of grown on us.

Watch this video of a restored 1972 Challenger from Gateway Classic Cars, and you might grow to like the styling, too. We really like the color combo of this particular car. It looks great in the Florida sunshine.

This bright red Challenger has a white top and a white interior, with a console-shifted three speed automatic backing up the original 318 cubic inch V8. This isn't a serious muscle machine like, say, a Challenger T/A, but it's a great cruiser with a little power.

There are plenty of aftermarket parts that can really wake this little 318 up. With enough work, you could surprise a few big block cars – or you could do an engine swap. Personally, we'd leave it alone. We think that this Challenger is fine just the way it is.

The air conditioning in this car has been converted to modern R134a refrigerant, and it blows cold. That would make this a great cruiser by anyone's standards, especially in Tampa, where the car currently resides.

At just $32,000, this is one of the most affordable restored Challengers we've ever seen. If we had the cash on hand, we'd definitely consider adding it to our stable.

