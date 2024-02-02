Underrepresented communities came to Nashville as a beacon, not just for the music

Vanderbilt University and the downtown Nashville Public Library recently forged a partnership to address and showcase the history of our minority communities. This partnership was forged in the wake of the rapid growth of Nashville, at a time when many of our minority communities’ histories are at risk of being lost as those who lived that history pass on.

As a community, it is incumbent upon us to capture and preserve these stories before they are lost forever – and to honor the richness that our immigrant and minority populations have brought to our city since its founding.

Last year, in collaboration with Rebecca Price, head of Special Collections at the Nashville Public Library, Vanderbilt fashioned a series of panel discussions, each of which provided a historical overview of one minority community and engaged leaders from that community in conversation.

So far, we have held individual public events focusing on Nashville’s Black, Latinx/Hispanic, Jewish and LGBTQ-plus communities with events planned around Nashville’s Native American/Indigenous Community on Feb. 7, and the Asian American and the Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community, which will be April 10.

People have come to Nashville as a beacon, not just for the music

The rich stories offered by our minority community members and panelists have created a verbal and visual tapestry that stretches from North to South Nashville and from East to West Nashville. These are not the first stories that the nearly 100 people who move to Nashville every day are hearing. As such, it’s critical that our newest transplants and immigrants understand the deep and rich contributions of our minority communities.

Each story is one of a people trying to realize, against multiple barriers and challenges, their full potential of God-given talents and skills, in a city blessed with a great climate, a central national geographic location and with an abundant need for their skills, labor and unique cultural features, to build the thriving, diverse, inclusive and growing metropolis, we call home – Nashville, Tennessee.

Jill Fitcheard tells her story story during the Black Tennessee Voices event at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville , Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

From Nashville’s history of enslavement that brought captured Africans to Nashville to the Jewish immigrants fleeing antisemitism in their native countries in the 19th century, these stories showcase Nashville as more than Music City and the “It” city that we have become – but as a beacon to those seeking freedom and the opportunity to realize both their full potential.

In the same way our Hispanic and Latino communities arrived in large numbers in the 1990s, motivated by the promise of the American Dream. All of our minority communities have remained and contributed to the Nashville’s success, but their origin stories are often eclipsed and are at risk of being forgotten.

Fisk University's Jubilee Singers, directed by Paul Kwami, perform for students from Midstate elementary, middle and high schools at the school's Memorial Chapel Feb. 24, 1995. The concert was in honor of Black History Month.

Unique perspectives and experience nourish Nashville's growth

These frank and informative discussions have reinforced the fact that genius and inestimable personal industry are not owned by a single person or group, but reside within all people no matter their background, skin color or personal circumstance.

Particularly as we approach Black History Month, we must all remember that it is by embracing these values, that our city will continue to prosper and be a welcome home to talent from around the globe.

Our growth and prosperity will be nourished by the unique perspectives, music, art, and personal brilliance that comes when we nourish and sustain our minority communities and the rich stories that they have to tell – past, present and future.

Andre Churchwell

André L. Churchwell, M.D. is senior adviser to the chancellor on inclusion and community outreach at Vanderbilt University.

