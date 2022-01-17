Undersea volcano erupts off island nation of Tonga
Videos captured by Tongan geologists show a huge ash cloud rising over the island nation during a powerful volcanic eruption that caused a tsunami in the Pacific.
Massive Ash Cloud Turns Tonga Into Moonscape; Anxiety Mounts Among Bay Area Tongans
The impact of a massive eruption in Pacific has been felt around the world.
Texas synagogue standoff. Tonga volcano eruption. It's the weekend's biggest news.
Two people drowned off a beach in northern Peru, the local civil defense authority reported on Sunday, after unusually high waves were recorded in several coastal areas following Saturday's eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga in the Pacific Ocean. The death of two people by drowning occurred on Saturday on a beach located in the Lambayeque region, Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said in a statement. The underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, prompting tsunami warnings and evacuation orders in Japan and causing huge waves on several South Pacific islands, where images on social media show waves crashing against homes on the shores.
When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.
Brighton-born Ms Glover was at home when 4-foot-high waves struck the country on Saturday
High-resolution satellite imagery shows the moment the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific.
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Tsunami-hit Tonga remained largely uncontactable on Sunday with telephone and internet links severed, leaving relatives in faraway New Zealand praying for their families on the Pacific islands as casualty reports had yet to come through. An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, triggering warnings of 1.2-metre tsunami waves and evacuation orders on the shores of Tonga as well as several South Pacific islands, where footage on social media showed waves crashing into coastal homes. There are no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga as yet although communications are limited and contact has not been established with outlying coastal areas beyond the capital Nuku'alofa and closer to the volcano, Jacinda Ardern the Prime Minister of New Zealand told a news conference on Sunday.
Santa Cruz felt the effects of the tsunami caused by the Tongan volcano.
A satellite captured images before and after a volcanic eruption off the South Pacific island of Tonga, which caused the volcanic island of Ha'apai to disappear almost entirely.The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted on Saturday (January 15), triggering a tsunami on the shores of Tonga and cutting off phone and internet lines for the entire island.The images taken on Saturday (January 15) by Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite, around 12 hours after the eruption, showed the uninhabited volcanic island had disappeared following the blast.
A tsunami advisory was also in effect for the U.S. and Canadian Pacific coast, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said. The National Weather Service said tsunami waves along the Oregon and southern Washington coast were expected imminently. High waves were reported in Alaska and Hawaii earlier. In the San Francisco Bay Area of northern California, small parts of the cities of Berkeley and Albany near the bay were ordered to evacuate.
While further tsunamis may be unlikely, there are mounting fears over how badly Tonga has been hit.
An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, details are slowly beginning to emerge about the extent of damage across the hard-hit Pacific nation. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island,
The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption has left towns flooded and the capital Nuku'alofa clouded by plumes of thick volcanic ash.
