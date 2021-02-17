Undersheriff: Arrest follows high-speed pursuit through Benzie County, crash

Feb. 17—BEULAH — Authorities said a Thompsonville man faces more than a half-dozen criminal charges after a high-speed pursuit, vehicle crash and foot chase in Benzie County last week.

Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers said sheriff's deputies on Feb. 10 tried to stop a vehicle driven by Gage Lamie, 23, after it was identified leaving the scene of a prior, unrelated crash. The chase involved multiple roads and U.S. Highway 31, and ended with a second wreck on Wallaker Road. That's where Lamie was captured by deputies after a brief foot chase, authorities said.

Lamie was taken to Benzie County Jail where he remains detained on a $200,000 bond, officials confirmed.

A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle also ran from deputies and was not immediately apprehended. A sheriff's K-9 officer tracked the teen to his hiding spot near a residence, officials said.

The minor was returned to his mother's custody, Hubers said in a released statement.

The undersheriff said deputies got a search warrant for Lamie's vehicle and inside found a handgun, suspected drugs and related paraphernalia.

85th District Court Judge John Mead on Friday arraigned Lamie for second-degree fleeing and eluding police; possession of methamphetamine; carrying a concealed weapon; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of LSD; driving on a suspended license; and, two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer. The case culminates in six felonies and two misdemeanor counts, court records show.

Associated statutory penalties for the charges could add up to 14 years in state prison, with convictions.

Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson said she considered the multiple charges against Lamie appropriate, given the police report. She said Lamie put the public at significant safety risk during the high-speed chase on frequently travelled roads he raced down.

Court records show defense attorney Anthony Cicchelli of the Manistee-Benzie Public Defender's Office was assigned to Lamie's case. He could not be reached for comment.

Officials scheduled Lamie for a preliminary examination on March 4 in 85th District Court before Judge Mead.