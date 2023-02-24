Undersheriff: Man made school threat on hacked Snapchat

Feb. 23—GAYLORD — A 23-year-old man hacked someone else's Snapchat account and used it to make a school shooting threat at Gaylord High School, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:35 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call from a resident reporting online threats made using Snapchat about committing a shooting at the high school.

Detectives realized the Snapchat account used to make the threat was hacked, said Undersheriff Matt Muladore in a press statement.

Michigan State Police also received an additional tip through the "OKAY2SAY" line, and the two agencies worked together on the investigation. Muladore said that they provided the high school with "enhanced security measures," while they continued their joint investigation with MSP.

On Wednesday, both agencies said they used advanced surveillance techniques to identify a 23-year-old Gaylord man as a suspect. He allegedly hacked the person's Snapchat to make the threats to get the account owner in trouble, Muladore said.

A report was sent to the Otsego County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible charges.