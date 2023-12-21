Undersheriff: No children living in homeless encampment

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County officials this week were given a follow-up on a growing homeless encampment in the Three Rivers area.

During its monthly meeting Tuesday, St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners heard from Undersheriff Jason Bingaman. During the board’s Dec. 12 executive committee meeting, commissioner Rick Shaffer raised concerns about the situation – his apprehension centering on whether children were included in the community.

“I made a lot of emphasis on making sure there was some follow-up in regards to children because it could be an abusive situation; we’re required to report those kind of things,” Shaffer said Tuesday. “A few days later, Jason Bingaman, our acting sheriff, shared with me a little about his findings.”

Bingaman said the encampment is behind Auto Zone, near Walmart, on the west side of U.S. 131 and just north of the Michigan Avenue intersection. The area is on the border of Three Rivers city limits and Fabius Township.

He said deputies visited the area late last week and there was no indication children are living in the encampment.

“There were approximately 10 adults that have chosen to live out there … we made contact with the property owners and advised them of the liabilities of people living on (their) property and what that could mean to them,” Bingaman said. “They did not give us direction to do anything.”

During the county’s Dec. 12 executive committee meeting, Bingaman said agency officials from CPS and DHHS are aware of the situation. He also said the Three Rivers-area encampment is not the only one in St. Joseph County.

