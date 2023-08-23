Undersheriff: ‘Something worthy of disclosure’ found at BTK’s former property in Park City

Updated 1:10 p.m.:

Officials are not going to say what items were found when digging up serial killer Dennis Rader’s former property Tuesday in Park City.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office sheriff Eddie Virden told Fox News Digital that they found “items of interest” but would not say what they were.

“The short version is, through the investigation, we developed information of some possible trophies of Dennis Rader’s, and we followed up on those leads and worked with Park City,” Virden told Fox News Digital. “Did a dig in the area. And we did recover some items of interest.”

Authorities digging on the former property of serial killer Dennis Rader in Park City, Kansas, found “something worthy of disclosure” on Tuesday, Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton said Wednesday morning.

Upton wouldn’t say what was found until he could confer with the sheriff in the Oklahoma county. He said he expects more information to be released Wednesday afternoon.

Kerri Rawson, Rader’s daughter, told Fox News earlier that the “theory is he could have placed evidence of cases under stone pavers under the metal shed he built early to mid 90s. Like drivers licenses in jars.”

Asked if that was what they were looking for in the yard, Upton said: “She’s not too far off.” He wouldn’t yet say what was found.

Rader, who gave himself the nickname BTK (bind, torture and kill), is serving multiple life sentences for 10 murders around Wichita between 1974 to 1991.

Upton said the search connected to Rader originally sought to see if he had been involved in the disappearance of Cynthia ‘Cyndi’ Dawn Kinney.

Kinney went missing in 1976 after being seen leaving an Osage County laundromat and getting into a 1965 faded beige Plymouth with two women, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

She was 16 at the time. The area she went missing from is about a two-hour drive from Park City.

However, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office investigation has also linked Rader to other cases, Upton said, including Shawna Beth Garber.

Garber, 22, had been raped and tied up for two months before she was found in December 1990, according to KSNT. Garber’s case is out of McDonald County in Missouri, which is about a four-hour drive from Park City.

Upton would not say how many total missing persons or murders the investigation has involved with Rader as the suspect, but said it was more than the two.

He said at least one Kansas case is tied to the investigation.

Upton said Rader has admitted to the 10 killings he is in prison for, but has not confessed in any other cases.

TMZ reported earlier this year that Rader “categorically denied any involvement in the Kinney case.”

Upton said: “Well, I wouldn’t believe a serial killer.”

Rawson, in a phone interview Wednesday, said she started working with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office this summer to help them with the investigation. Her help included breaking her several-years silence with her father and seeing him in person.

She said he denied his involvement in the killings, but also changed his alibis in the cases multiple times. Though, she said, that could be just because of his memory. He is 78.

“I’m still not 100% sure my dad did commit any more at this point,” she said, adding: “If my dad has harmed somebody else, we need answers.”

In addition to looking under where the shed was, Rawson said she also told officers to look where Rader had buried the family dog. Rawson said she wasn’t told they would be digging Tuesday, but found out about it from the news.

The home and shed have since been leveled, she said, and the city now owns the property.