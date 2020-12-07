Understand & Avoid Pitfalls of Traditional Retirement Planning: Dec 9th Webinar

Wealth Management Advisor, Jenevieve Lenz, explains First Financial Group's uncommon financial planning approach as she hosts a 45 min lunchtime webinar focusing on financial risk, retirement.

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Wealth Management Advisors with First Financial Group (FFG) take an "uncommon, all-encompassing financial planning" approach in helping professional and business owner clients examine and improve their personal and business balance sheets.

With more than two decades of business and financial experience, Jenevieve Lenz is a leader in this uncommon, integrated planning approach for FFG. She will be sharing her expertise in a conveniently scheduled, free lunchtime webinar on Wednesday, December 9th from 12:15 to 1:00 pm EST.

Details and information on registration for the event can be found here: https://jenevievelenz.ffgadvisors.com/events/retirement-uncommon-planning-must-knows .

A talented presenter and speaker, Mrs. Lenz excels at explaining the importance and relevance of often complex and dry financial subject matter to busy professionals and business executives. She approaches her work with passion and a desire to educate and help her clients develop a customized financial plan that works for both their present and future circumstances.

"Your overall financial well being is very important to me," explains Mrs. Lenz, "The balance sheet approach I use enables me to conduct a ‘Financial MRI'". With this technique, she can identify holes in her clients' current plan and advise them on improving financial health in all areas of their life. Mrs. Lenz also says, "I can help you analyze your balance sheet from every possible angle. It's your future and your cash flow that matters."

The latest in a series of "lunch and learn" online events, her upcoming Dec. 9th webinar, "Retirement & Uncommon Planning Must Knows!" is expected to be a compelling and information-rich presentation. This live event will cover a range of topics critical to maintaining personal and business financial health including:

- How to navigate a changing world - preparing for retirement and the impact of new tax laws and CARES Act changes.

- Knowing the tools that will help evaluate, manage, and minimize risk in a 401(k), 403(b), SEP IRA, or TSP.

- Steps to protect retirement vision and plans while still young and employed.

- Common questions about job changes and retirement risk in accounts left with previous employers.

- Pitfalls of traditional planning that "Uncommon Planning" can help clients avoid.

Mrs. Lenz' expertise includes such complex issues as asset management, wealth protection, financial wellness in the workplace, investments, insurance, estate planning review, employee benefits and other financial instruments.

She helps her clients create a clear, results-oriented plan for the future based on each client's unique goals and set of resources. According to Mrs. Lenz, "This takes an understanding that the best financial plan is a process built on strategies, not a collection of products." First Financial Group advisors like Mrs. Lenz not only work with individual clients to ensure thorough and personal care, they take the time to understand and support their families - a necessary component of any financial planning endeavor.

Mrs. Lenz insists that, "Valuable client relationships are built on trust and time, and each client's plan should support family values, as well as their lifestyle and retirement goals."

In addition to her work as an advisor, Mrs. Lenz dedicates time to giving back to the community and education of women and the next generation. She has given financial education lectures at local organizations, including Girl Scouts of America, George Mason University, the Reston, VA Chamber of Commerce, and the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO).

She lives with her husband, two daughters and their rescue dog in Herndon,VA.

Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, First Financial Group specializes in Financial, Asset Management, Insurance, and Business services. A "complete financial services firm", FFG is one of the largest independently owned businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region.

More information about First Financial Group and Wealth Management Advisor, Jenevieve Lenz, can be found at: https://www.ffgadvisors.com/jenevieve-lenz .

