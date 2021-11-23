'Understand the facts before you make a statement': Kyle Rittenhouse tells Biden to go back and watch his trial before 'defaming' his character

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys argue about the charges that will be presented to the jury during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., in this Nov. 12, 2021 file photo. Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool, file

President Biden tweeted a video referencing white supremacists that had an image of Kyle Rittenhouse.

In an interview with Fox's Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse said Biden should watch his trial proceedings.

Rittenhouse said Biden defamed his character by linking him to white supremacy in a tweet.

During an interview Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Kyle Rittenhouse rehashed his arrest and trial with Carlson and chastized President Joe Biden for calling him a white supremacist.

"Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement," Rittenhouse said.

When Carlson said it's not a "small thing" to be called a white supremacist, Rittenhouse responded, "It's actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that."

Carlson and Rittenhouse were referencing a clip tweeted out by Biden following a 2020 election campaign debate between himself and former President Donald Trump.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Trump during the debate if he was willing to condemn white supremacist and militia groups like those in Kenosha and Portland, according to The Hill.

While Trump did not condemn white supremacists and militia groups, he told Wallace that political violence was a left-wing problem and then told members of the Proud Boys, an alt-right white nationalist group, to "stand back and standby."

Following the debate, Biden tweeted a supercut of white supremacists and militia groups, which featured an image of Rittenhouse overlayed with the audio of Trump's response to Wallace's question.

"There's no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night," Biden said in the tweet accompanying the video.

Read the original article on Business Insider