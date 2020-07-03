How to understand your mortgage (and get the lowest rates)

The thought of a mortgage can seem overwhelming, because it's one of the largest financial commitments you'll ever make, if not the biggest. But the concept itself is actually pretty simple.

A mortgage is a loan from a bank or a financial institution that helps you purchase or refinance a home.

You pay back a mortgage in monthly installments over an agreed-upon period of time, typically 30 or 15 years.

Mortgages are secured loans, meaning you need to put up an asset — in this case, your house — as collateral.

If you want to live the American dream of being a homeowner, you're most likely going to need a mortgage.

A home loan is a major responsibility. So, before buying or refinancing a home, you need to understand several basics about mortgages: how they work, the types that are available, and what you can do to make sure you’ll get the best mortgage rate possible.

How does a mortgage work?

fizkes / Shutterstock

At closing, you sign a mortgage note, agreeing to pay back your loan.

When you take out a mortgage, you agree to repay the loan, with interest, under the condition that if you don’t, your house could be taken away — foreclosed on, in real estate lingo.

The many documents you sign at a mortgage closing include your mortgage note, which is a legal contract confirming your promise to pay back your loan, with interest, within the agreed-upon term.

Your monthly mortgage payments cover a variety of costs, including:

1. Principal. The principal balance on your mortgage is the amount you still have left to pay; it’s the value of your original loan minus your down payment and any monthly payments you’ve made so far.

Each monthly payment you make toward your mortgage reduces your principal and the amount of interest you owe.

Most mortgage payment schedules start with a larger portion of your monthly payment going toward interest. As you near the end of the loan term, this distribution will shift — and the bulk of your payment will go toward your principal.

Your payments stay the same, but the mix of interest and principal changes — through a process called amortization.

2. Interest. The interest rate on your mortgage is the annual cost of borrowing the money, expressed as a percentage of your loan.

There are two main options when it comes to mortgage interest: fixed rate or adjustable rate.

With a fixed-rate mortgage , your interest rate will hold steady for the life of your loan. Fixed-rate mortgages are a good option if your income is stable and you’re planning to stay in your house for the long haul; your monthly payments will remain the same and you won’t have to worry about any surprise rate increases.

With an adjustable-rate mortgage, or ARM, you’ll pay a fixed rate for the first part of your loan term, and then your interest rate can go up or down based on the movement of a benchmark, such as the prime rate.

“An ARM is an attractive program for someone who is planning on living in their home for less than 10 years,” says Alan Rosenbaum, founder and CEO of GuardHill Financial, a mortgage banking and brokerage firm in New York. “It comes with a lower rate than a fixed-rate mortgage and is locked in for a stable period of five to 10 years before it can adjust up or down.”

According to Rosenbaum, “an ARM with an interest-only option is ideal for homeowners whose income fluctuates, since they have the option of how much principal they want to pay each month.”

3. Mortgage insurance. Mortgage insurance protects lenders against the risk of borrowers defaulting on their loans.

Most mortgage lenders will require you to buy private mortgage insurance, or PMI, if your down payment is less than 20% of your home’s purchase price, or if you’re refinancing and your equity is less than 20% of your home’s value.

If you’re paying PMI and your equity reaches 20% of your home’s purchase price, your lender may be willing to cancel your PMI.

For loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration, or FHA, you can make a down payment of as little as 3.5%, but you must pay a mortgage insurance premium, or MIP. You make a MIP payment upfront, at closing, and then pay annual premiums spread across your monthly mortgage payments.