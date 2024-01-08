'I understand their passion': Biden heckled by protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza
During a speech at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, President Biden was heckled by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
During a speech at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, President Biden was heckled by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Here are the three biggest impacts on this week's Associated Press Top 25 ballot.
Catch up on the notable moments from the awards ceremony.
College Football Playoff officials met Monday in Houston to discuss a number of issues facing college football.
Mesa, Arizona, gets the first pure battery-electric fire truck in the U.S., the E-One Vector's 327-kWh battery able to run 4 hoses at 750 GPM for 4 hours.
Volkswagen will integrate ChatGPT into its voice assistant, the feature standard from Q2 of this year on some models sold outside the U.S.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump submit a court filing Monday in Fulton County, Ga., asking Judge Scott McAfee to dismiss the election interference and racketeering charges filed against him by District Attorney Fani Willis on the grounds that he is protected from prosecution because he was president at the time he sought to overturn the 2020 election results.
Ram confirms the 1500 Classic lives into 2024, but less choice and higher prices put MSRPs a few hundred away from a 2023 or 2024 Ram 1500.
The company also announced two smartwatches at CES 2024.
JBL's annual headphone dump returns to CES.
If you're looking for speakers to match your Samsung Frame TV, the company has you covered with the Music Frame.
At 60, Harbaugh is at a prime age to move back to the NFL.
Withings' latest health device is a multi-use wireless thermometer that'll check your heart health and even listen to your chest.
The pendulum of the job market will likely swing back to employers this year, putting more pressure on workers.
It will stream on January 8 at 10 AM ET.
TCU had the ball up by 2 when officials stopped play to go to the monitor.
Uber has quietly been testing a flexible pricing service in more than a dozen cities in India, a move that could help it expand its consumer base in the South Asian nation and put pressure on rival ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and inDrive. The flexible pricing service, called Uber Flex, was started in India in October last year and has since expanded to more than 12 cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among others, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Uber confirmed that the flexible pricing service has expanded.
Dawn Staley has another championship-caliber team on her hands, and it couldn't be more different than her previous title-grabbing squad.
The Nuggets ended the game on a 25-4 run to stun the Warriors on Thursday.
Maybe more importantly than whether Iowa picks winners is the fact that the results reduce the number of candidates running for the nomination.
The celeb, a proud brand ambassador, recently wore the hands-free kicks on vacation.