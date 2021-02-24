Understanding Your Blood Pressure: What Do Your Diastolic and Systolic Values Actually Mea

When it comes to your heart'shealth, you know that having normalblood pressure levels is important.But knowing that your blood pressureis high is one thing—understandingwhat it actually measures is another.In simplest terms, your blood pressureis the force of your blood against thewalls of your blood vessels.There are two different valuesinvolved: diastolic and systolic.The systolic blood pressure is the peak pressure during a heartbeat … and the diastolic blood pressure is the lowest pressure between two beats, Dr. Jennifer Wong, M.D.Blood pressure can be managed throughlifestyle changes and medications

Recommended Stories

  • The Racist and Problematic Origins of the Body Mass Index

    Explaining the racist roots behind BMI and why it’s not the standard of health it’s been made out to be.

  • FDA Waited 9 Months to Warn Public on Tianeptine

    All around the country, in late 2017 and early 2018, alarm bells were going off regarding a drug called tianeptine. In Michigan, lawmakers sought to ban sales of the drug, which has opioidlike ef...

  • Gordon Ramsay Has Arthritis And Said Doctors Told Him To Start Slowing Down

    He was recently on crutches for two weeks.

  • 105-year-old New Jersey woman who beat Covid toasts gin-soaked raisins

    Lucia DeClerck, who learned she had been infected after receiving her second vaccine dose, attributed her health partly to the raisins ‘Fill a jar,’ Lucia DeClerc explained to the New York Times. ‘Nine raisins a day after it sits for nine days.’ Photograph: David Murray/Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley A 105-year-old woman in New Jersey who fought off a bout of the deadly coronavirus has credited her ongoing good health to an unusual habit: gin-soaked raisins. Lucia DeClerck, who lives in a nursing home, learned she had been infected by the virus in January, the day after receiving a second dose of a vaccine intended to combat Covid-19, the New York Times reported. The newspaper described how she had showed few symptoms and within two weeks she was “back in her room, holding her rosary beads and wearing her trademark sunglasses and knit hat”. The now recovered DeClerck attributed her new burst of robust health and long life partly to the nine gin-soaked raisins that she eats every morning. “Fill a jar,” she explained to the Times. “Nine raisins a day after it sits for nine days.” Her story has attracted notable attention in America and her state. New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy, called her for a congratulatory chat and told journalists: “What an uplifting conversation.”

  • Woman, 105, infected by Covid credits survival to gin-soaked raisins

    Snack has been touted as a folk remedy for arthritis

  • Pfizer to ship 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week to U.S. by mid-March, says executive

    Pfizer Inc expects to deliver more than 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine per week to the United States by the middle of March, more than doubling its shipments from early February, a top Pfizer executive said in prepared testimony ahead of a Tuesday congressional hearing. Pfizer is on track to deliver 120 million doses of its two-dose regimen by the end of March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer. Pfizer is also prepared to provide a total of 300 million shots to the United States by the end of July and has raised global production expectations for 2021 to at least 2 billion doses, he said.

  • Investing in These Stocks Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    The worst-performing stock on this list would still have more than doubled your money in the past year.

  • These Recyclable N95 Masks Just Met the U.S.’s Highest Possible Safety Standard

    The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health approved them for emergency use

  • If Your Toddler Seems Afraid of Other Children, They Might Be Highly Sensitive

    When I was staying at home with my toddler, I went to the playground and the library every day, where I developed a mom posse of sorts. We spent every day chatting about our lives, and of course, our toddlers.

  • ‘Bachelor’ recap Week 8: It’s time for Matt James to meet the families

    The Raleigh native has culled the group of hopefuls to four, which means meeting four groups of skeptical moms and dads.

  • 9 stretches that will ease your pandemic body aches, from back pain to couch butt

    From the Twist n Dipper to Gloating Glutes, here are some exercises from stretching professionals to help with the body aches of working from home.

  • Should You Be Sleeping with Your Socks On?

    Doctors on TikTok say you can fall asleep more quickly by wearing socks to bed. But is this sleep hack legit?

  • Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Declines With ‘Hometown’ Week, but ABC Clings to First Place in Key Demo

    “The Bachelor” lost a little bit of love last night with its COVID-era version of hometown dates, but the week-to-week ratings decline was not enough for Fox to top ABC among adults 18-49. Fox and its “9-1-1” lineup did win another Monday primetime in terms of total viewers, however. This year, “hometowns” looked different on “The Bachelor,” with the COVID-era season featuring the families of Matt James’ four remaining contestants — Bri, Michelle, Rachael and Serena P. — coming to the resort to re-create their hometowns as best as possible for a series of dates. ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.2/8 and 5.2 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “The Good Doctor” got a 0.5/4 and 3.8 million viewers. Also Read: 'Allen v Farrow' Has Biggest Debut for an HBO Docuseries in 2 Years (Exclusive) Fox was second in ratings with a 0.9/6 and first in viewers with 5.9 million. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1” put up a 1.0/6 and 6.5 million viewers. Spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star”...Read original story Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Declines With ‘Hometown’ Week, but ABC Clings to First Place in Key Demo At TheWrap

  • Ted Cruz says wife Heidi is ‘pretty pissed’ about Cancun text message leak

    Sen. Ted Cruz said his wife, Heidi Cruz, is upset over leaked text messages regarding their recent Mexican vacation. On Tuesday, the senator said he and his family faced heavy criticism after they decided to take a warm vacation while Texas residents suffered frigid temperatures and power outages, per People. “Here’s a suggestion: just don’t be a——-,” said Cruz in regards to who leaked the messages.

  • 7 Things Your Therapist Wishes You Knew

    Myths about therapy and therapists abound in American culture. The therapeutic process is often shrouded in mystery, stigma and misconceptions, and there are things therapists really wish their clients knew. Stigmas about mental illness and what actually happens in a therapist’s office can undermine a person’s healing process — while also sometimes deterring people from getting […]

  • Keep Your Eyes on These Riders for the 2021 Racing Season

    The pro road season is about to get going in full effect—here are 12 riders to watch.

  • Trader Joe's employees always keep an emergency bag of this frozen product on hand

    It’s hard to overstate the glories of the Trader Joe’s frozen food aisle. It’s a single person’s dream, all cauliflower gnocchi and naan and French onion soup and something called “non-dairy frozen dessert” that I eat directly out of the carton. Of course, you can enjoy Trader Joe’s frozen options even if you’re not single—but you’ll have to share, which is a bummer. Either way, if you’re looking for insider info on the TJ’s frozen food aisle, look no further than TJ’s monthly podcast, Inside Trader Joe’s.

  • Flash Boss Teases Diggle's Next Visit (And the 'Problem' He'll Be Juggling)

    If John Diggle looks a bit green around the gills when he resurfaces on The Flash, it’s because the Arrow hero will be dealing with a lot. As Arrow‘s series finale drew to a close, Diggle (played by David Ramsey) was packing up to relocate his family to Metropolis when a meteor crashed nearby, slamming […]

  • Overweight young people are already showing signs of heart disease, clogged arteries

    Premature heart disease — mostly, heart attacks — is unfortunately becoming more common.

  • Higher interest rates could mean more cash for seniors

    Here’s a common complaint I hear from seniors all the time: Interest rates are so low that it’s impossible to earn enough cash to supplement Social Security. Low interest rates are a double-edged sword. Since things like money-market funds and certificates of deposits are tied to the Fed, that’s tough news for anyone hoping to squeeze more out of their savings.