Understanding Your Blood Pressure: What Do Your Diastolic and Systolic Values Actually Mea

The Guardian

Lucia DeClerck, who learned she had been infected after receiving her second vaccine dose, attributed her health partly to the raisins ‘Fill a jar,’ Lucia DeClerc explained to the New York Times. ‘Nine raisins a day after it sits for nine days.’ Photograph: David Murray/Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley A 105-year-old woman in New Jersey who fought off a bout of the deadly coronavirus has credited her ongoing good health to an unusual habit: gin-soaked raisins. Lucia DeClerck, who lives in a nursing home, learned she had been infected by the virus in January, the day after receiving a second dose of a vaccine intended to combat Covid-19, the New York Times reported. The newspaper described how she had showed few symptoms and within two weeks she was “back in her room, holding her rosary beads and wearing her trademark sunglasses and knit hat”. The now recovered DeClerck attributed her new burst of robust health and long life partly to the nine gin-soaked raisins that she eats every morning. “Fill a jar,” she explained to the Times. “Nine raisins a day after it sits for nine days.” Her story has attracted notable attention in America and her state. New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy, called her for a congratulatory chat and told journalists: “What an uplifting conversation.”