Understanding Your Blood Pressure: What Do Your Diastolic and Systolic Values Actually Mea
When it comes to your heart'shealth, you know that having normalblood pressure levels is important.But knowing that your blood pressureis high is one thing—understandingwhat it actually measures is another.In simplest terms, your blood pressureis the force of your blood against thewalls of your blood vessels.There are two different valuesinvolved: diastolic and systolic.The systolic blood pressure is the peak pressure during a heartbeat … and the diastolic blood pressure is the lowest pressure between two beats, Dr. Jennifer Wong, M.D.Blood pressure can be managed throughlifestyle changes and medications