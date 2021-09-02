Understanding the Gender Pay Gap and Its Effect on Women's Retirement

Autoblog

Today, the best example has to be micro-SUV, the cutest example of that oxymoron being the Hyundai Casper. The Casper's been designed to do business in markets like India, where "micro-SUV" describes the class of vehicle the Casper will do battle with, equally dinky fare with equally quirky names and four equally pygmy doors like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. Unlike the competitors, Hyundai went to the U.S. for the Casper's name, and not to the ghost, but the very alive skateboarder Bobby "Casper" Boyden, who invented the Casper flip skateboard trick.