Understanding all the requirements of the federal Corporate Transparency Act

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was passed by Congress in 2020.

Included within it is the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), which was enacted into law in 2021. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) administers CTA. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, most closely held companies in the U.S. will face significantly expanded reporting requirements. Attorneys Matt Hull and Mike Callahan of my office have created this article to explain this new law, which has far-reaching implications to many business owners.

Overview of the CTA

What does the CTA aim to achieve? The CTA will require new and existing corporations, limited liability companies and other similar entities that qualify as a reporting company to disclose information about their beneficial owners and applicants. The intent is to prevent wrongdoers from exploiting United States corporations and limited liability companies for criminal gain and to assist law enforcement in detecting, preventing and punishing terrorism, money laundering and other misconduct involving United States corporations and limited liability companies.

Jim Contini

What entities qualify as a reporting company? Reporting companies are companies that must abide by the reporting requirements, including any corporation, LLC, or other similar entity that is either created by the filing of a document with a secretary of state or formed under the law of a foreign country and registered to do business in the United States.

Therefore, sole proprietorships, general partnerships and other entities that are not formed by filing documents with a secretary of state would not be considered reporting companies. Reporting companies must provide their full legal name, any doing business as name and trade name, the street address of their principal place of business in the U.S., which cannot include a P.O. box, their jurisdiction of formation, and their EIN or tax identification number. They must also disclose certain information about their beneficial owners and applicants.

Who qualifies as a beneficial owner? Subject to certain exceptions, a beneficial owner generally means an individual who directly or indirectly exercises substantial control over a reporting company or owns or controls 25% or more of the reporting company.

Who qualifies as an applicant? An applicant is a person who directly files the document and the individual primarily responsible for directing or controlling the filing. This means that attorneys and paralegals who file for entities are considered applicants.

Exempted Entities. There are a number of exceptions for companies that are considered exempt. Generally, these exemptions relate to companies which are already subject to separate regulatory reporting requirements or are considered large operating companies. A common exemption many companies will qualify under is the large operating company exemption, which is applicable to companies with more than 20 full-time employees in the U.S., more than $5 million in gross receipts, and have a physical office in the U.S. Certain churches and qualified non-profit organizations that are considered tax exempt under the Internal Revenue Code, insurance companies, certain public utility providers, banks and credit unions, public companies, inactive entities and other certain entities also qualify as exempt from the reporting requirements.

Penalties

Both civil and criminal penalties can be enforced for reporting violations. Any person that intentionally fails to comply with the reporting procedures can be liable for fines and penalties up to $500 for every day the violation has not been remedied and may be fined up to $10,000, imprisoned for no more than two years or both.

Therefore, if you own an entity or establish an entity, it is important that you contact your attorney to make sure you are in compliance with this new law.

James F. Contini II is a certified specialist in estate planning, and works for Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co., LPA, in New Philadelphia.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: US companies facing expanded reporting requirements in January