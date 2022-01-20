Understanding the Russia-Ukraine crisis: Yahoo News Explains
Leaders and government officials around the world are sounding alarm bells that Russia appears poised to launch an attack on Ukraine at any moment. Though the Kremlin has publicly refuted these allegations, large-scale troop movements along the Ukraine border — and the recent history of Russian military incursions into Ukraine — point toward an imminent conflict. Yahoo News National Security Correspondent Zach Dorfman explains the context of the growing crisis and the uncertain path forward