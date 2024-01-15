Understanding the updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map and how it can improve your garden

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released a new Plant Hardiness Zone Map (PHZM), the first update since 2012.

The new map shows that most of the country, including New York State, is about 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer. The PHZM is the standard by which gardeners and growers can figure out which perennial plants, trees, or shrubs are most likely to survive here.

The new map: The PHZM is based on the average annual extreme minimum winter temperature ranging from Zone 1 (coldest) to Zone 13 (warmest). Each zone is divided into half zones designated as "a" or "b.”

In Oneida County our new zone is primarily Zone 5b with extreme portions of the county in Zone 5a. The new map has a zip code finder; type in your zip code to get specific zone information for your location. The new map can be found online at https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/.

Zones and microclimates: Hardiness zones are only a guide; dozens of "microclimates" exist. Microclimates are "pockets" of weather specific to a property. Summer temperatures, heat accumulation, frost and snow, wind, and soil are examples of microclimates. The hardiness zone and your specific microclimates are used together to make plant selections.

For example, gardens near buildings are warmer than gardens in the middle of the yard. Southern and western exposures are warmer microclimates. Windy spots are colder. Elevation is another microclimate. Gardens at the top of a hill are warmer than those at the bottom.

Be conservative with your plant selections. Buy a plant rated one-half or one full zone colder than your location. Buy plants from reliable sources and follow good garden management practices such as amending the soil with compost. Visit the USDA website, https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/ for more information. To learn more about microclimates, visit the University of Wyoming Extension for a fact sheet at https://www.uwyo.edu/barnbackyard/_files/documents/magazine/2007/spring/microclimates-spring-barnyards-2007.pdf.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County answers home and garden questions which can be emailed to homeandgarden@cornell.edu or call 315-736-3394, press 1 and ext. 333. Leave your question, name and phone number. Questions are answered weekdays, from 8am to 4pm. Also, visit our website at http://cceoneida.com/ or phone 315-736-3394, press 1 and then ext.100.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Garden column: USDA releases updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map