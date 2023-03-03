Underutilized ‘Guardian’ app provides level of security for Pitt students

University of Pittsburgh students are being urged to sign on to another tool to stay safe and it’s right on their phone.

It’s called the Rave Guardian safety app and Pitt police say is underutilized by students.

Right now, only about 5,000 have downloaded this virtual escort of sorts that police say offers an extra layer of security for students.

Just last week a sexual assault was reported at an apartment building off campus.

Students can set a fixed time for their departure and arrival, and their “guardians” are notified when they reach their destination.

The Rave Guardian app also allows different options for contacting the police to report a crime in progress.

“We’ve noticed with incoming students tend to text message rather than make phone calls. So with that being said, they are able to text in real time with our communication specialist and speak to a dispatcher in real time, 24 seven,” said Lt. Bradley Kiefer. “They can send pictures, photo attachments through the application, or even report a crime anonymously.”

