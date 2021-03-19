The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

GuruFocus.com
·5 min read

- By Margaret Moran

Investors often look to top fund managers to glean information on the best strategies and generate new investment ideas.

While it is never a good idea to simply invest in what famous investors have in their portfolios (at least not without conducting your own due diligence), it can provide a valuable starting point for further research. After all, the success of these fund managers is due to skill and research just as much as luck.


According to the GuruFocus Scoreboard, which tracks the fund performance of gurus based on their 13F filings, the firms with the highest average annual returns over the past decade were Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Funds with 23.70%, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)' Sands Capital Management with 20.10%, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund with 17.90%, Akre Capital Management with 17.20% and Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) with 15.30%.

In a previous article, I went over the top holdings of these gurus, which are the common stocks that take up the highest percentages of their equity portfolios. In this article, we will take a look at their holdings that could be undervalued according to the earnings-based discounted cash flow calculator and other valuation methods.

Tech picks

The undervalued tech stocks of the above-mentioned gurus include Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), which is held by all except Akre Capital Management. This stock is also the only common stock trading below the DCF value among those held by Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio). It has a DCF value of $243.86 per share while trading at $239.83 for a 1.65% margin of safety. The price-earnings ratio of 28 is lower than the company's 10-year median of 39.24. Due partially to the strong growth that analysts expect from the company in the near future, the GuruFocus Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

The chart below shows that more gurus have been buying the stock than selling it in recent quarters.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is in the portfolios of both Baron and Sands' funds. The orthodontics company, which manufacturers the Invisalign aligners, has a DCF value of $639.11 while trading at $527.13 for a margin of safety of 17.52%. The price-earnings ratio of 23.51 is lower than both the industry median of 35.88 and its own 10-year historical median of 36.48. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading above its intrinsic value but below its median historical valuation.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

The below chart shows that more gurus have been selling the stock than buying it in recent quarters.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

Other tech picks of these top-performing gurus include Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), which is held by Sands' firm and has a 4.41% margin of safety, and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN), which is held by Baron's firm and has a 4.03% margin of safety.

Financials

On the financials front, U.S. corporate-focused investment banking company Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) appears in the portfolios of Baron Funds and Harbor Capital. It has a DCF value of $350.44 while trading at $345.60 for a 1.38% margin of safety. The price-earnings ratio of 13.95 is below the industry median of 18.36, but above the company's own 10-year median of 11.75. The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock as being below its intrinsic value, but above its median historical valuation.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

The below chart shows that over the past few quarters, gurus have been buying and selling the stock in roughly equal numbers.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

Retailers

Home improvement retailer The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) also appears in the portfolios of both Baron Funds and Harbor Capital. The stock has a DCF Value of $332.95 while trading at $287.32, giving it a margin of safety of 13.70%. With a price-earnings ratio of 24.24, the stock is trading above the industry's median price-earnings ratio of 22.59 and its own 10-year median of 21.86. The GF Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued, as the price may have already caught up with growth expectations.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

According to the chart below, gurus have mostly been selling the stock in recent quarters, though some have been buying.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

Aftermarket automotive parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), held by Akre Capital Management, has a margin of safety of 27.27%. Additionally, Sands' firm owns shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG), which has a 23.90% margin of safety.

Insurance

Leading U.S. health insurance company Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is held by both Harbor Capital and Baron Funds. With a DCF value of $430.57, the company trades at $412.67 for a 4.16% margin of safety. The price-earnings ratio of 16.19 puts the valuation below the industry median of 20.13 and at about the same level as its own 10-year median of 16.17. The GF Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

More gurus bought the stock than sold it in the most recent quarter, a reversal from the four quarters preceding it.

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

Another stock that appears in the portfolios of both Akre Capital Management and Baron Funds is the Class A shares of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A). Akre's firm also owns B Class shares of the company, which trade under the ticker (NYSE:BRK.B). Berkshire is classified as an insurance company because that is where the majority of its operations are, though it is technically a conglomerate with many businesses under its umbrella and a sizable equity portfolio. Berkshire's Class A shares have a DCF value of $453,478.90 while trading at $380,213.39, resulting in a 16.16% margin of safety.

However, valuation metrics can get tricky for this stock due to an accounting rule change in 2018 that requires unrealized gains in the equity portfolio to be recorded as part of both revenue and net income. As we can see in the chart below, this skews the metrics quite a lot:

The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade&#39;s Top-Performing Gurus
The Undervalued Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

Read more here:

  • Five Below Drops After 4th-Quarter Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance

  • Dollar General: Returning to Normal Following 4th-Quarter Results

  • Morgan Stanley Takes a Big Step Towards a Bitcoin Future



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel Comics Debuts First LGBTQ Captain America

    Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary Marvel Comics is introducing the first openly gay version of Captain America. What Happened: The character of Aaron Fischer will be introduced in the "The United States of Captain America," which follows current Captain America Steve Rogers and three of his predecessors — Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker — in a search for Rogers' missing shield. In their search, the four men meet people who have channeled their inspiration from Captain America into helping their respective communities. Aaron Fischer, who self-identifies as LGBTQ, is described by Marvel as "the Captain America of the Railways — a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused." Why It's Important: The character was created by writer Joshua Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua. "Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life," Trujillo said in a press statement. "He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bazaldua added, "I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person. I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society." Issue #1 in "The United States of Captain America" goes on sale June 2, which Marvel said was being done to coincide with June's Pride Month celebrations. Other issues in the series will focus on different kinds of Captain Americas, and it is not certain if Aaron Fischer will become a recurring character or will be included in future film productions of the franchise. (Preview artwork of Aaron Fischer. Image courtesy of Marvel.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDisney+ To Stream Animated Segment Of 'Star Wars Holiday Special'Chinese Moviegoers Help 'Avatar' Regain All-Time Box Office Championship© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Didi Accelerates IPO Plans, Targeting Valuation Above $62 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co. is accelerating plans for an initial public offering to as early as next quarter to capitalize on a post-pandemic turnaround, people familiar with its plans said.Didi, the largest investment in SoftBank Group Corp.’s portfolio, is targeting a valuation above the $62 billion it secured during its last funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing an internal matter. The company moved up plans from a previous target of late 2021 after its Uber-like car-hailing business bounced back with China’s success in bringing Covid-19 under control.Based on a common 15% float for mega IPOs in Hong Kong, one potential venue, Didi could raise roughly $9 billion in what would be one of the largest tech debuts globally in 2021. The company hasn’t made a final decision on the listing location, one person said. Didi’s plans remain preliminary and the timing could still slip till later in the year depending on negotiations.An IPO would cap a remarkable turnaround for a company that ran afoul of first regulators and then Covid 19. It hopes to tap the same investor enthusiasm that propelled tech debuts this year from China’s video service Kuaishou Technology to South Korean e-commerce pioneer Coupang Inc.“Didi wants to capitalize on the red-hot market for China IPOs,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based private equity fund Kaiyuan Capital.Read more: Chinese Ride-Sharing Giant Didi Plans Entry Into EuropeDidi president Jean Liu said last year the company’s core business had already begun making small profits. Daily rides and revenue have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are now at record high, the people said. “Didi doesn’t comment on market speculation and doesn’t have a definite IPO plan or timeline,” the company said in a statement.The company is looking for capital to expand into online commerce and bankroll a major foray into Europe, where it must compete with Uber Technologies Inc. Didi, which remains the dominant player in China despite competition from the likes of Dida Inc., is also looking to leverage that lead to expand into adjacent arenas from autonomous driving to electric vehicles.Dida filed for a Hong Kong listing last year.“The barely profitable company thinks that a market sensing the end of Covid is supportive, but there may be red flags” in its costly overseas and business expansions, Silvers said.Read more: Didi Is Said Close to Raising $1.5 Billion for Trucking UnitFounded by former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. staffer Cheng Wei in 2012, Didi clashed with Uber in China for years until its American rival retreated in 2016, selling its operation in the country to its local rival. Didi secured a near monopoly, but then suffered a series of blows to its business and reputation.In 2018, a pair of murders committed by contracted drivers spurred a regulatory investigation into its ability to police a vast network used by hundreds of millions. Its shares traded at a 40% discount to its last valuation -- even before the pandemic erupted and knee-capped its business.Didi’s stock is trading in the secondary market at about $43 to $49 per share currently, just below the $51 that SoftBank bought in at before the government probe, one of the people said.Backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., Didi now operates in 14 countries outside its home base, mostly in Latin America. In August, it began offering car-hailing services in Russia, marking its first direct foray into Europe, and it’s already an investor in Estonia-based Bolt Technology OU, the continent’s main rival to Uber. Didi would also be competing against apps like Gett Inc., Ola and BlaBlaCar.Its debut would hand another triumph to SoftBank and founder Masayoshi Son, who have profited from a number of high-profile debuts in recent months including Coupang and DoorDash Inc. The Japanese billionaire made ride-hailing the cornerstone of his startup portfolio, investing more than $20 billion in Uber, Didi, Southeast Asia’s Grab and India’s Ola.Uber, where SoftBank remains the largest shareholder, is an example of how investor sentiment has changed over the past year. The U.S. ride-hailing giant saw its shares plummet early last year, but they have since surged several fold on the prospects of an economic recovery.Son, who had drawn heavy criticism for investment bets like WeWork, has profited from the market’s recovery and is riding a wave of IPOs from his portfolio. Still to come may be Chinese social media giant ByteDance Ltd., valued at an estimated $180 billion, and Indonesia’s Tokopedia.Read more: SoftBank’s Son Is Poised for Another IPO Windfall in 2021Son invested more than $10 billion in Didi, according to one of the people. The Chinese startup will not have the kind of return that SoftBank saw from Coupang or DoorDash. But any return on the Didi investment will likely prove a relief after its long-standing struggles.(Updates with analyst’s comment from the 9th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the Big Tobacco Giants Can Survive the Last Smoker

    A Citigroup analyst looks at trends in cigarette smoking and the strategies of the two traditional giants, Philip Morris and Altria. His top pick: Philip Morris, for embracing reduced-risk nicotine more quickly than its U.S. rival.

  • Lordstown Shareholder Notice

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Lordstown To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RIDE) and reminds investors of the May 17, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a ...

  • Titan Machinery (TITN) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

    Titan Machinery (TITN) reports improved earnings and revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, led by the Agriculture segment. The segment is expected to report revenue growth of 10-15% in fiscal 2022.

  • Is Home Depot Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Home Depot is one of the biggest companies in the United States and a stock leader on the Dow Jones industrials, but is Home Depot stock a buy right now?

  • Should You Buy Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 23.02% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 12.41%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • Supply is soon going to ‘outmatch’ demand for the vaccine: Doctor

    Dr. Owais Durrani, Emergency Medicine Resident Physician at UT Health San Antonio, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the latest coronavirus vaccine updates.

  • Tech Stocks Lead Drop on Wall Street

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Stocks fell Thursday, with technology shares hurting the most as bond yields spiked once again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 153 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 dropped 1.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Stocks Both Dropped Today

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) stock took a tumble today, falling 5% through 12:40 p.m. EDT on news that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the company for engaging in potentially anticompetitive practices in the debit card market, The Wall Street Journal reports this morning. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are suffering similarly, but less so -- down 3% -- as shareholders there worry that the investigation could spread to include the company. According to "people familiar with the matter," says WSJ, it thinks Visa may have "limited merchants' ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive" than Visa's own, boosting Visa's share of "lucrative" network fees on debit cards' use.

  • Capital Gains Tax Rates: Here’s What You Need To Know for Tax Year 2020

    Before completing your taxes this year, understand how capital gains tax works and how new changes affect your filing. Learn all about capital gains tax here.

  • Visa Faces U.S. Probe Over Its Debit-Card Routing Practices

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an antitrust investigation into Visa Inc.’s practices regarding debit-card transactions.The department is looking into the network’s rules for routing transactions both in stores and online, according to a person familiar with the matter. Representatives for the Justice Department declined to comment.“The U.S. Department of Justice has informed Visa of its plans to open an investigation into Visa’s U.S. debit practices” and is cooperating with the department, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday afternoon. “We believe Visa’s U.S. debit practices are in compliance with applicable laws.”Last year, the department sued Visa to block a $5.3 billion deal the network had signed with Plaid Inc., saying that the combination would further limit competition in the market for online debit-card transactions. Visa and Plaid ultimately abandoned the deal.Visa shares slumped 6.2% to $206.90 Friday, their biggest one-day decline in almost a year. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation earlier Friday.In its suit against Visa last year, the Justice Department said Visa already possessed monopoly power in the market for online debit-card transactions, arguing that roughly 70% of such transactions in the U.S. routed over the firm’s network.At the heart of the Justice Department’s issues with Visa is the 2010 law known as the Durbin Amendment, which requires banks to include two networks on their debit cards. The idea is that merchants are then supposed to be given the choice of routing over a major network like Visa’s or the one run by rival Mastercard Inc. versus a smaller alternative such as Pulse, Star or NYCE. Those alternative networks can be cheaper for merchants.New TechnologyThat system generally works for in-store transactions. The problem, the Justice Department has said, is that Visa has created new technology that makes it harder for online transactions to be routed over alternative networks.“As a result, merchants do not use PIN networks in any significant volume to process online transactions, and instead pay higher fees to use Visa,” the Justice Department said in its lawsuit last year, referring to the personal identification numbers debit-card customers use when paying.Merchants’ complaints over their struggle to route online debit-card transactions over alternative networks has only intensified during the coronavirus pandemic, with consumers turning to online shopping in droves. Retailers already spend more than $100 billion a year to accept cards and other electronic payments, an amount that’s swelled in recent years as consumers shifted away from cash, and banks dangled rewards and perks to spur more card usage.Visa, in its response last year, argued that the Justice Department cherry-picked its definition of the online debit-card market to make it seem like the network holds more power than it does. Visa also said the department’s claim that it doesn’t face real competition from Mastercard was “dubious.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“Visa’s defense against a new U.S. Department of Justice probe may be the superior security of the company’s network vs. cheaper options, which we view as a sound argument and one that Apple may invoke against Epic Games. The Visa investigation will take at least a year and could spur a lawsuit that would further delay resolution.”--Julie Chariell, senior industry analyst, and Meryl Thomas, associate analyst“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Visa said. “In recent years, Mastercard has convinced numerous banks to switch their debit-card portfolios from Visa to Mastercard and competition has driven down overall pricing on accounts.”For years, Visa has reported in regulatory filings that the Department of Justice’s antitrust division issued the company a civil investigative demand in March 2012, seeking documents and information tied to its debit-card practices.“Although it’s not clear what specifically the DOJ might be looking at currently, we believe the threat of regulation has historically proven to be a near-term multiple compressor, as was the case with the Durbin Amendment, but note the financial implications were less impactful,” Daniel Perlin, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients.While Visa hasn’t received a civil investigative demand from the Justice Department yet, it did get a notice to preserve relevant documents, the company said in its filing Friday.(Updates with Visa comment in third, last paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coronation Street uses real couples as Covid kissing doubles

    As a way around Covid restrictions, the soap has had real-life romantics standing in for actors.

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico statehood

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Blinken says U.S. weighs pressure, diplomacy on North Korea over denuclearisation and rights abuses

    Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies. Blinken told a joint briefing with South Korean officials in Seoul that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete its review of North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with its allies. "President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close cooperation and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with Japan and with other key partners, including resuming pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy," Blinken said.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore

    President Joe Biden's relentless effort to avoid the day-to-day distractions of the political world is being put to the test by the growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. The pressure on Biden grew dramatically last week when most of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called on Cuomo to step aside. The governor has remained defiant and kept up his prominent role this week on the White House’s call with governors regarding the pandemic.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads4 steps to reaching Biden’s goal of a July 4th with much greater freedom from COVID-19US could save tens of thousands of lives and tens of billions of dollars with 3 weeks of strict COVID-19 measures William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.