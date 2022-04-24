Undervalued Visa Offers a Safe, High-Growth Dividend
Stocks that offer low dividend yields tend to compensate for the lower levels of income with high growth rates. This makes these stocks more attractive to those who are seeking a fast-rising dividend as opposed to just income.
One good example of this is Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), which has raised its dividend aggressively since its initial public offering. In addition, shares are trading with a discount to both their historical average multiple as well as their intrinsic value.
With a share price of $211 and a GF Value of $245.11, Visa has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86. Reaching the GF Value would result in a 16.1% gain in share price.
Final thoughts
Visa has been a very successful company ever since entering the public market. Nearly all metrics have grown at a double-digit clip. Many of these metrics dont show signs of slowing down.
The strong business model has supported impressive levels of dividend growth for more than a decade. The company is positioned to continue to grow its dividend at a very high rate due to numerous tailwinds. The payout ratios are also very low.
Shares of Visa are trading at a decent discount to the stocks intrinsic value, giving investors an opportunity to purchase a stock that has a safe yield, the likelihood of double-digit dividend growth and potential total returns in mid-double-digit range.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.