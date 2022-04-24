Undervalued Visa Offers a Safe, High-Growth Dividend

With a share price of $211 and a GF Value of $245.11, Visa has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86. Reaching the GF Value would result in a 16.1% gain in share price.

Final thoughts

Visa has been a very successful company ever since entering the public market. Nearly all metrics have grown at a double-digit clip. Many of these metrics dont show signs of slowing down.

The strong business model has supported impressive levels of dividend growth for more than a decade. The company is positioned to continue to grow its dividend at a very high rate due to numerous tailwinds. The payout ratios are also very low.

Shares of Visa are trading at a decent discount to the stocks intrinsic value, giving investors an opportunity to purchase a stock that has a safe yield, the likelihood of double-digit dividend growth and potential total returns in mid-double-digit range.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

