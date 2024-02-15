Underwater demolition teams safely dispose of 3 unexploded World War II-era bombs

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base demolition teams and joint agencies safely disposed of three unexploded World War Two-era bombs on Wednesday.

Parts of Choctawhatchee Bay in Northwest Florida were closed Wednesday to all people, marine vessels and water-based activities.

WATCH EXPLOSION:

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County)

The safety zone included all navigable waters of Choctawhatchee Bay surrounded by Shalimar, Ocean City and Cinco Bayou.

U.S. Coast Guard members from the Destin station and the Okaloosa County Sherrif’s Office enforced the safety zone on-site.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.