Underwater device to help endangered fish in Sacramento is up and running

TechCrunch

The U.K.'s Internet regulator has set out draft guidance for how porn sites will need to meet a newly introduced hard legal requirement to prevent children accessing adult content. The watchdog intends this kind of bared flesh to be safety tucked away behind the child-safe age gates it wants to see greeting U.K. users on the landing pages of adult websites in the future. Today's guidance from Ofcom, the regulator tasked with enforcing the country's new Internet rulebook, puts some meat on the bones of what it will mean in practice when the British system for age-gating porn is up and running in the coming years.