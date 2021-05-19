Underwater Italian village of Curon is emerging for the first time in decades

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·1 min read

It may not be Atlantis, but the underwater Italian village of Curon is resurfacing for the first time in over 70 years.

Located in the northern part of the country near Switzerland, the village was home to hundreds of people before it was flooded for a hydroelectric plant and the merger of two nearby lakes in 1950, according to BBC News. The plant resulted in the creation of Lake Resia.

Even though the village was submerged, the lake gained popularity due to part of a 14th-century church steeple remaining visible above water. It became the inspiration for the Netflix show, "Curon".

But now the lake is being temporarily drained for maintenance, giving tourists and local residents the chance to see the village for the first time.

The 14th-century church steeple from the village of Curon is visible from Lake Resia before authorities temporarily drained the lake for maintenance.
The 14th-century church steeple from the village of Curon is visible from Lake Resia before authorities temporarily drained the lake for maintenance.

Taking a deep dive: Ohio businessman plans to go 35,000 feet underwater to ocean's deepest point

Underwater attraction: This new museum in Sri Lanka requires tickets and a wetsuit to visit

Some people have shared images of what the remaining parts of Curon look like, with some steps and walls still intact. Luisa Azzolini of Merano, South Tyrol said it was a "strange feeling" walking through the remains.

Many of Curon's residents opposed the creation of the dam and lake before it was made. More than 160 homes were abandoned when Lake Resia was created, according to BBC News. The climate is cold enough for the lake to freeze, allowing people to walk up to the church during the winter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VISIT ITALY ® (@visititalyofficial)

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Underwater village of Curon emerges from Lake Resia in Italy

Recommended Stories

  • Village under water for decades emerging from an Italian lake

    More than 160 homes are below the surface – and now steps, cellars and walls are emerging.

  • Lost Italian Village Emerges From Lake After More Than 70 Years Underwater

    The lost Italian village of Curon, in the province of South Tyrol, recently resurfaced from under Lake Resia after water was temporarily drained for maintenance, as seen in videos taken on May 16.Luisa Azzolini, a local resident who filmed the footage, told Storyful Curon was flooded when a hydroelectric plant was built in 1950.“All the houses were destroyed, except for the church tower that is always visible,” Azzolini told Storyful.Her footage shows local residents walking around the remains of Curon’s more than 160 homes. Some of the structures date back to the 14th century, according to reports. Credit: Luisa Azzolini via Storyful

  • A Lost Italian Village Just Emerged After More Than 70 Years Underwater

    For decades, the only sign of the lost village of Curon was the curious appearance of a 14th century church spire rising out of the middle of a lake. For the last seventy years, the only sign of the lost village of Curon was the curious appearance of a 14th century church spire rising out of the middle of a lake. Per the BBC, Curon was once a village of hundreds of people, before it was sacrificed in the name of energy.

  • A lost Italian village was uncovered for the first time in 70 years when a lake was drained

    Eerie images show the remains of the Italian village of Curon, which was abandoned in 1950 to create a hydroelectric plant.

  • Angry French police hold huge, emotional rally at parliament

    French police officers held a huge demonstration outside parliament Wednesday to press for a law that protects the protectors who are feeling vulnerable to attacks, angry and useless. The rally by security forces represented a bold and unusual move for members of an institution that stresses duty and discretion. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin showed up at the start, squeezing through a packed crowd of hundreds waving labor union flags.

  • Lost Italian Village Emerges After Decades Under Water

    Lake Resia, which engulfed the village of Curon in 1950, has been temporarily drained to allow maintenance work to be completed

  • Stocks may be headed for correction -advisor

    As cryptocurrencies, commodities and stocks tumble, Summit Place Financial Advisors' Liz Miller tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the market, which is undergoing a rotation, could face a correction. She also says cyrptocurrencies are for "the aggressive only."

  • Solo BATGIRL Movie for HBO MAX Picks Up BAD BOYS Directors

    DC's upcoming HBO Max solo movie Batgirl has found its directors in Bad Boys for Life duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The post Solo BATGIRL Movie for HBO MAX Picks Up BAD BOYS Directors appeared first on Nerdist.

  • A Full Timeline of the Horrifying Accusations Against T.I. and Tiny Harris

    Accusations against rapper T.I. and Tiny (legal names Clifford and Tameka Harris) are continuing to come to light, with the LAPD opening an investigation of the Harrises in the most recent update.

  • Amazon to ban police from using facial-recognition software indefinitely

    Amazon hoped Congress would create a law that would ensure its ethical use. Online retail giant Amazon banned police departments from using its facial-recognition software, Rekognition, nearly a year ago, and it was supposed to last for one year. Reuters was the first to report Amazon will not allow police agencies to use the software, which experts say inaccurately matches African Americans disproportionately.

  • This Surprising Ingredient Will Make Your Homemade Brownies So Much More Delicious

    Nope, we're not talking about pumpkin or black beans!

  • A disturbance could form in the Atlantic soon — and it’s not even hurricane season yet

    Hurricane season is still two weeks away, but forecasters are monitoring a potential disturbance that could develop near Bermuda soon, far from Florida.

  • Taiwan's giant lake shrinks amid record drought

    This giant lake in Taiwan is drying upLocation: Nantou County, TaiwanThe Sun Moon Lake's water levels have dropped during a record drought which has been described as the island's worst in 56 years (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) 22-YEAR-OLD VISITOR, MS. DENG, SAYING: "I didn't think the drought could be that serious. I have seen reports and pictures but I thought they'd only taken pictures of a small corner of the lake. But when I got here my friend told me that previously the water covered the entire area around here, and now it has turned into a huge grass land. Now I realize how serious the drought is."No typhoons directly hit the island in 2020 meaning there's been much less rainTaiwan is also experiencing an unusually hot Maywith temperatures peaking at 104 degrees Fahrenheit

  • Vanderpump Babies Rule! Every Snuggly Photo of the Cast's Cutest Costars

    Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Stassi Schroeder are loving mom life with babies Cruz, Ocean, Summer and Hartford

  • U.S. House Republicans propose $400 billion for highway projects

    Biden, a Democrat, is seeking $2.3 trillion in infrastructure and jobs funding. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to reauthorize surface transportation funding. House Democrats last year proposed $494 billion over the same period, and there are significant differences over funding priorities.

  • Child cries for ‘mommy’ as deputy lifts flipped car off Virginia driver, video shows

    The sound of her child begging for help is heart wrenching.

  • Shoppers swear this 2-minute facial makes them look 10 years younger — and it's nearly 40 percent off

    Kate Somerville exfoliant rarely gets marked down, so grab it ASAP.

  • 2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway in Illinois

    Two pilots ejected safely from an F-15 fighter jet Tuesday morning when the aircraft left a runway while landing at a southwestern Illinois airport, military officials said. The two U.S. active duty pilots suffered minor injuries in the 7:30 a.m. incident at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. MidAmerica is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

  • Mom Being Investigated For Allegedly Faking 11-Year-Old Daughter’s Terminal Illness To Get Donations

    An Ohio 11-year-old spent the last three years with a counselor trying to “process her own death” as she courageously battled a terminal illness—but new evidence suggests her mother may have been lying about her daughter’s ailments to countless charities, college softball players and concerned community members who all stepped in to offer help. Stark County Sheriff’s Sgt. Craig Kennedy confirmed to Oxygen.com that authorities have now launched an investigation into the shocking allegations against 34-year-old Lindsey Abbuhl, who some believe used her daughter’s supposed illness to line her own pocketbook. “It’s an ongoing investigation at this time,” Kennedy said. He declined to provide additional details into the case, but confirmed that 11-year-old Rylee Abbuhl is no longer in her mother’s custody. During a hearing on Friday, a County Family Court judge placed Rylee in the custody of her father, Jamie Abbuhl, as the investigation into her health continues, according to The Canton Repository. Lindsey is not currently facing any formal charges; however, a neglect and abuse complaint filed by Children Services accuses her of “using Rylee’s ‘medical condition’ to obtain funding for trips, housing and other expenses for the last several years.” To support the allegations, the report includes details from a medical professional who reviewed the child’s extensive medical records and reached a troubling conclusion. “There is no evidence to support mother’s claims that Rylee is terminally ill,” the document states. The report also details regular counseling sessions that the child participated in over the last three years to help her “process her own death,” with Lindsay even allegedly going so far as to claim that her daughter “may not be alive” when the counselor returned from planned maternity leave, according to the court document obtained by the paper. When Child Services authorities went to the home on Thursday to investigate, Lindsey denied fabricating her daughter’s illness. She has allegedly claimed that Rylee suffers from a fatal central nervous system malfunction, which she chronicled over the years on social media. “This little lady is my best friend! Continue to say prayers for her as we navigate through her medical concerns,” one post said, according to the paper. “We don’t know what her future holds, and we don’t know if tomorrow will come for her each time we go to bed but the prayers and faith of all those we love helps keep us going!” In a separate filing in family court, Jamie Abbuhl has alleged that his ex-wife set up fundraisers and GoFundMe accounts to collect donations for their daughter, according to WEWS-TV. In March, Lindsey posted on Facebook about a “Rylee’s Warriors” youth softball tournament at the end of April set up to raise money for “Rylee Abbuhl and her family for medical and living expenses.” “Looking for more teams!,” Lindsey wrote at the time. After hearing of the young girl’s plight over the years, the community responded in earnest. In February, college softball players from Malone and Walsh Universities held a “Rylee Day” scrimmage in her honor after learning that being a college softball player had been on the girl’s bucket list, The Canton Repository reports. “In trying to get her as close to that as possible in the last remaining time she has, Walsh and Malone will play a scrimmage at Hall of Fame Fitness center,” a description of the event read, adding that Rylee would be throwing out the first pitch. The college players also reached out to other players—both college level and professional—across the country to gather well wishes and personalized videos for Rylee, including a message from professional player Sierra Romero. The day of the event, Lindsey told the local paper her daughter had just “two months” to live. In response to the media coverage, Texas A&M’s softball team invited the mother and daughter to fly to College Station to see the team. Lindsey and Rylee also made time to visit Sea World during the trip. It wasn’t their first vacation. In December, Lindsey and Rylee enjoyed another trip to Key West, Florida on behalf of the charity Wishes Can Happen. The Ohio mom’s story started to be called into question, however, after members of the public began reaching out the local paper to question the story. The Canton Repository asked multiple times for Lindsey to provide a copy of her daughter’s medical records, but she refused and claimed her daughter was being treated by a “whole team of doctors.” Rylee’s dad, Jamie, told the paper that had also become increasingly concerned when his ex-wife continued to insist that Rylee was near death, even asking a friend to serve as a pallbearer at her funeral. He said his daughter has slow digestion and constipation, but doesn’t believe her health issues extend beyond that. “As far as her going to die … no,” he said. While Lindsey had custody of their daughter, he said he regularly saw her for visits and loves her deeply. “If she needed my heart, I’d give it to her today,” he said. Lindsey has not only publicly claimed her daughter is facing a fatal illness, she also allegedly told others in the past that she was facing a terminal diagnosis. In his recent court filing, Jamie alleged that Lindsey had once claimed that she had a brain tumor and was going to die and even began interviewing families to adopt Rylee after her death, WEWS reports. The claims made in the case are eerily reminiscent of Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard and her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Dee Dee allegedly forced her daughter to undergo unnecessary medical treatments, including painful surgeries for years, claiming the girl had everything from leukemia to muscular dystrophy. Gypsy Rose once told Dr. Phil that she endured 30 surgeries, including those to her eye, throat and salivary glands, was placed on a feeding tube and was forced to use a wheelchair for more than a decade while her mom suffered from Munchausen’s by proxy, a mental health condition causing a caregiver to make up or cause an illness to someone in their care for attention. Gypsy Rose eventually decided to rebel against her mother and plotted with her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill Dee Dee. The explosive case was explored in a two-hour special episode of Oxygen’s “Killer Couples.” Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

  • Down syndrome abortion bans gain traction after court ruling

    Governors in Arizona and South Dakota recently signed such bills into law, and similar measures are pending in North Carolina and Texas. Most significantly, a federal appellate court said Ohio could begin to implement a 2017 law that has been on hold. Although that ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals conflicted with other federal court decisions, anti-abortion activists say it increases the chances that the U.S. Supreme Court will agree to consider a case addressing the challenging issues the legislation poses.