Indonesia quake kills 7 in Java, jolts Bali; no tsunami risk

After recently enjoying warm spring weather, the Northeast is forecast to move into a dreary and stormy pattern starting this weekend. Temperatures across much of the northeastern portion of the United States have been above average this week, and residents have been basking in the warmer conditions. The week-long warmup began around Easter Sunday, when Buffalo, New York, first had its temperatures ride above normal. In early April, the city usually records highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but this year, high temperatures started the week in the 50s and 60s, steadily rising into the 70s and even 80s, as Buffalo reported a record-setting 84 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday. "Buffalo is forecast to yet again break its record high on Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger said. If the city reaches its forecast 83 F, this would sneak past the 1945 record by 1 degree. This would also put the city on an impressive 30-degree pedestal above the average for this time of year. Though not many quite as dramatic as Buffalo, several other cities across the Northeast have been reporting temperatures that float above average. High temperatures in Boston, for example, have remained a solid 3-6 degrees above the average lower 50s for the past few days. "Dry air will remain in place for much of the Northeast into Saturday evening. Where dry conditions persist across the interior Northeast, temperatures can soar to unseasonable levels," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. On Wednesday, Washington, D.C. had a temperature of 83 F, as opposed to the city's usual lower 60s. That warmth has already come to an end since then, however, as temperatures descended back below normal at 62 on Friday. Accompanying this chill were periodic showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, turning to foggy drizzle spreading into Baltimore, Maryland, as well. Depending on how long the fog holds throughout the morning, it could hinder a rebound in temperatures slightly. This image, captured early Saturday morning on April 10, 2021, shows the 24-hour precipitation total. Showers and localized thunderstorms moved across the mid-Atlantic on Friday. (AccuWeather) This is indicative of what's to come across the more northern portions of the Northeast, as chilly, showery weather moves northward. Philadelphia experienced an 11-degree drop from Thursday to Friday, which also brought them just below average at 61 F on Friday, along with localized showers, followed by thunderstorms overnight. This radar image, captured early Saturday morning on April 10, 2021, shows a thunderstorm approaching Philadelphia. (AccuWeather) Similarly, New York City's high temperatures dropped to meet their average at 59 F on Friday as clouds closed in on the area. "The center of the same parent storm that led to severe thunderstorms across the South on Friday and Friday night will track northeast and reach into the Great Lakes late Saturday. Wet weather will surge eastward ahead of this storm," Gilbert said. This image, captured early Saturday morning on April 10, 2021, shows the special weather statement in effect on Saturday in New York state and Vermont. The local weather office warns that "very warm air temperatures....may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures." (AccuWeather) Showers are likely to begin in Washington, D.C. late on Saturday, and could be permeated by thunder overnight. Rain is expected to move into Philadelphia shortly after, growing steady. Periods of rain are expected to arrive in New York City before sunrise on Sunday morning. The damp chill is also expected to make its way to Buffalo and Boston on Sunday. After the potentially record-breaking highs, Buffalo's temperatures are anticipated to be weighed down a bit as periods of rain move in Saturday night, but they'll still remain above normal this weekend. Boston, though, will dive below normal in the lower 50s as showers dot the afternoon on Sunday. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "The center of the storm will stall out and continue to spin over the Great Lakes through the weekend and into the early week. Thus, rounds of unsettled conditions will continue to berate much of the Great Lakes and Northeast," Gilbert said. It'll be a rather dreary weekend for those across the northeastern quarter of the country, which may be disappointing to residents who were looking forward to sunshine and fresh air. Despite the unsettled conditions and cloudy skies, a surge of warmth is forecast for the mid-Atlantic on Sunday. In fact, in Washington, D.C., high temperatures are expected to soar about 15 degrees above normal that day, despite rain and thunderstorms. Philadelphia is also anticipated to make a comeback, with temperatures peaking at 74 F, the highest they've been all month, on Sunday as thunderstorms rumble across the region. Unfortunately, for cities like Boston, cooler air will move in from the northeast instead, which should keep temperatures around or just below average in that area, especially into the early week. On Monday, Boston's high temperature isn't expected to reach above even 50 degrees. Showers and dreary conditions are also expected to linger into the early week. After the bulk of precipitation ends across the area from Saturday night to Monday, generally cloudy conditions will remain, and on-and-off showers are expected throughout the rest of the week in most cities of the Northeast as the storm stalls.