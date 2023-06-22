Underwater robot searching for sub spots debris field near Titanic wreck

An image from OceanGate’s Titanic 2022 expedition shows the shipwreck’s iconic bow, with a thin strand of coral sticking up from the top railing. (OceanGate via YouTube)

A remotely operated vehicle searching for signs of a missing OceanGate submersible has found a debris field near the wreck of the Titanic, the spot where the sub and its crew were heading, the U.S. Coast Guard said today.

Further details about the findings from the ROV, sent out from the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic, are expected at a news briefing scheduled for noon PT.

The Titan submersible was built by Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate, and was in the midst of its third annual round of dives to the world’s best-known shipwreck, about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland and more than 12,500 feet beneath the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean.

A crew of five was aboard the sub when it began its dive to the Titanic on Sunday morning. Titan stayed in contact with the surface-based support team by sending out a series of “pings,” but those signals ceased about an hour and 45 minutes into the trip. The vessel was reported that evening, and a search led by the Coast Guard began on Monday.

The search was initially conducted by air and on the surface. ROVs capable of reaching the Titanic shipwreck site joined the international effort on Wednesday.

Among Titan’s crew members were OceanGate’s founder and CEO, Stockton Rush, veteran Titanic diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and three mission specialists who paid as much as $250,000 to be part of the expedition. British billionaire Hamish Harding was the chairman of Action Aviation and flew to space last year on Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital rocket ship. Pakistani business executive Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were also part of the crew.

In 2021 and 2022, OceanGate successfully conducted detailed surveys of the wreck of the Titanic, which sank in 1912 when it hit an iceberg during its first voyage from Britain to New York. More than 1,500 passengers and crew lost their lives in what became one of history’s best-known disasters at sea.

During last October’s GeekWire Summit, Rush said he wanted to bring researchers and citizen explorers to the site to further marine research and generate popular interest in the world’s oceans.

“We’ve had such amazing movies about space, and not as many about the ocean,” he said at the time. “What I wanted to do with the business was just move the needle, get people excited about the ocean, and discover what was out there.”

Last year, one of Titan’s dives documented the sea life around a previously unexplored volcanic ridge near the Titanic shipwreck — an underwater formation that was christened the Nargeolet-Fanning Ridge in honor of Nargeolet and an OceanGate mission specialist named Oisin Fanning.

Titan’s tangled history

OceanGate faced a series of setbacks during Titan’s development: The company had originally planned to begin Titanic tours in 2018, but it took longer than planned to build the submersible. Further logistical snags cropped up, and stress testing revealed that the hull, built using carbon fiber and titanium, could not be rated for Titanic depths. (Questions about hull integrity were a central issue in a legal dispute over the firing of an employee in 2018.)

The company arranged for a new hull to be built, with guidance from NASA and from Seattle-area companies that specialized in manufacturing carbon composite for aerospace applications. But complications related to the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of Titanic expeditions until the summer of 2021.

OceanGate developed a real-time monitoring system that used sensors to detect stresses in the hull and was meant to alert the pilot in case those stresses exceeded specified limits. But it shied away from putting Titan through the full process of verifying compliance with detailed shipping standards — known as “classing.”

The company defended its approach in a 2019 blog entry. “Bringing an outside entity up to speed on every innovation before it is put into real-world testing is anathema to rapid innovation,” OceanGate said.

Crew members going on Titanic dives were required to sign waivers acknowledging that Titan’s operations were unregulated and releasing the company from liability in the event of injury or death.

Check back for updates in this breaking story.

