Underwater sculptures created by Kent artist in the Caribbean

An artist from Kent has created a new underwater sculpture installation in the Caribbean.

The creation consists of 25 life-size sculptures, which have been life-cast from members of the local community in Granada.

The artwork was created by sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, from Canterbury.

Titled Coral Carnival, he said his latest instillation drew inspiration from Grenada's vibrant annual carnival called Spicemas.

"To celebrate the vibrant spectacle, these new works have been adorned with natural pigments like squid ink and turmeric, bonded with calcium carbonate," he said.

The sculptures, adorned with jewels, sequins, and feathers, were created using high-grade stainless steel and pH-neutral marine cement.

Each sculpture in the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park is placed 3m (9.8ft) from the surface.

Randall Dolland, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), said: "This expansion not only enhances the visitor experience, but also deepens our connection to the rich cultural tapestry of our nation."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.