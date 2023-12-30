Underwater wonders & mermaid magic: Night of Lights Under the Sea at St. Augustine Aquarium Dec. 30

Dive into the enchantment of “Nights of Lights Under the Sea,” featuring the mesmerizing Magic with Mermaid Marina. Get ready for an evening filled with snow magic, cookie decorating, and a host of other activities for the whole family.

This Saturday promises to be a magical evening at the Ocean Oasis as the venue hosts a special event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet and greet Mermaid Marina, who will be making it snow underwater! The festivities include crafting wishing star ornaments for the New Year Wishing Tree, with the chance to hand-decorate a special sea shell for Mermaid Marina to deliver to a Florida Reef diver.

These personalized ornaments will find their place on the underwater Resolution Wishing Tree, creating a unique and memorable start to the New Year.

Other exciting activities on the agenda include hot cocoa and smores stations, underwater lights illuminating the magical world beneath the surface, and a candy cane chute for added sweetness.

The event is open to all ages, with special admission prices: Adults $10, children $5, and children under 2 years old enter for free. Pre-purchased ticket holders will enjoy a free fish feeding experience, and for the adventurous, there’s an option to snorkel with Mermaid Marina at the 6 pm timeslot.

The venue also offers the opportunity to feed and touch sharks and rays for those seeking a more hands-on experience.

Join in the festive fun at 2045 State Rd. 16, St. Augustine, FL 32084. For more information and ticket details, contact 904-429-9777.

Don’t miss this chance to make lasting memories and dive into the wonders beneath the waves this Saturday evening.

