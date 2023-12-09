Work underway to add AT&T cell tower for Hooversville area

Dec. 9—HOOVERSVILLE, Pa. — When the Holy Family Parish social hall caught fire in 2021, Hooversville's fire department was able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the church itself.

But without adequate cell service in Hooversville, coordinating the response wasn't easy, fire Chief Chad Maurer said.

"We were basically standing on one leg trying to make phone calls," Maurer said.

Local, county and state officials on Friday gathered to celebrate the start of construction of a 300-foot-tall AT&T cell tower being built just north of Hooversville that will boost service in the area.

"This is something we've been seeking for a long time," Hooversville Borough Councilman Jesse Boncoski said.

The tower will mean reliable cell and data service for Hooversville first responders, businesses and residents, said state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset.

Metzgar said that Hooversville is currently a cell reception "dead zone" — one of several such areas in his district that he said he has worked to improve.

AT&T Pennsylvania President David Kerr noted that Metzgar and Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Landis have been pressing the company for years to add a Hooversville tower.

Site work is now underway, Kerr said. Once the tower is complete late next year, it'll bring advanced technology, he added.

The new site will have service on the Band 14 spectrum, which AT&T describes as a "VIP Lane" for first responders, allowing their communications to get first priority during emergencies while on the subscription-based FirstNet system, Kerr said.

"In an emergency, this band — or lane — can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers," he said.

AT&T has been upgrading sites across the region over the past four years to eliminate service gaps, including in Richland Township and along state Route 56 at the Somerset County-Bedford County line.

Metzgar previously worked to get a cell tower installed for Hyndman in 2020. He thanked AT&T on Friday for helping him keep his promise to Hooversville.

"It's a real win for the community — and a win for public safety," Metzgar said.