Underwear-clad man arrested for allegedly wielding knife

Dec. 13—A 29-year-old is being held in the county jail with bail set at $100,000 after allegedly trying to stab a man in a local apartment building last week.

Raymond Carl Tommy faces a felony assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court following his Dec. 7 arrest. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Amy Eddy on Dec. 15 for his arraignment.

According to court documents, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office found Tommy, clad only in his underwear, pacing around the manager's office of a Montana 35 apartment building. They arrived at the behest of the apartment manager, who had reported seeing one man chase another man around the building with a knife.

The manager identified Tommy to deputies as the attacker, court documents said.

Although apparently unarmed, Tommy refused to follow instructions to sit in a chair and deputies subsequently detained him, court documents said. He allegedly declined to answer any questions.

But the victim told deputies that Tommy tried to stab him "with a large knife." Unsuccessful, Tommy then chased the victim with the blade in tow.

The manager turned the knife over to deputies, saying she had surveillance footage of him trying to hide the weapon prior to law enforcement's arrival, according to court documents.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, Tommy faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of $50,000.

