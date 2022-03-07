The new early warning signs for Parkinson’s that can begin 10 years before diagnosis

A study has found that epilepsy and hearing loss could be early signs of Parkinson's disease - Peter Dazeley

Epilepsy and hearing loss are early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease, a new study has found.

Around 145,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative brain condition that causes tremors and stiffness and for which there is no cure.

To understand which health problems might be early symptoms of the condition, scientists studied the health records of more than one million people living in east London since 1980, of whom more than 1,000 developed Parkinson’s.

As well as the well-known risk factors - memory problems, tremors, high blood pressure, diabetes and depression - the study found hearing loss was associated with a 66 per cent greater chance of Parkinson's, while epilepsy increased a person’s risk by 2.5 times.

Dr Cristina Simonet, neurologist and PhD student at Queen Mary University of London, who was lead author for the study, said: “Our results uncovered novel risk factors and early symptoms: epilepsy and hearing loss.

“Whilst previous research has hinted at the association, such as epilepsy being more prevalent in Parkinson’s patients than in the general population, more research is now needed for us to fully understand the relationship.

“In the meantime, it’s important that primary care practitioners are aware of these links and understand how early the symptoms of Parkinson’s can appear, so that patients can get a timely diagnosis and doctors can act early to help manage the condition.”

Patients wait 'too long' for diagnosis

In the study, about 2.5 per cent of people who developed Parkinson’s had hearing loss in the decade before diagnosis, compared to around 1.5 per cent for those that did not have the disease.

For epilepsy, the study data show 27 people (2.6 per cent) had the condition, which causes seizures, compared to 111 (1.1 per cent) for people without Parkinson’s.

“The prevalence of epilepsy in patients with Parkinon’s disease has been reported as being higher than the estimated prevalence in the general population,” the researchers wrote in their study, published in JAMA Neurology.

Story continues

They added that it is possible epilepsy medication could be inducing Parkinson’s in some patients as antiepileptic drugs have been linked to increased Parkinson’s risk in the past. However, more research is needed to test this theory.

Hearing loss, they say, could be an early warning sign of Parkinson’s because it is caused by the brain starting to work less efficiently.

The researchers said: “Although the role of early hearing loss requires further research, it is possible that this factor represents another deficit in sensory processing that occurs as part of Parkinson’s disease pathogenesis, similar to visual impairment.”

Dr Alastair Noyce, study co-author and reader in neurology and neuroepidemiology at Queen Mary University of London, said: “People see their GPs with symptoms but often don’t get a diagnosis until five to 10 years after this. This is too long for patients to wait.

“If we’re able to diagnose Parkinson’s earlier, we have a real opportunity to intervene early and offer treatments that could improve quality of life for patients.”

Dr Beckie Port, head of research communications and engagement at Parkinson's UK, said: "For many, Parkinson's can go undiagnosed for years, if not decades. Identifying the early symptoms of Parkinson's provides hope that in the future we might be able to detect the condition earlier.

"This opens the door to the development of treatments that could one day stop the condition in its tracks. However, this research shows that those early signs might not be the same for everyone and has highlighted two new early symptoms that have, so far, received little attention."