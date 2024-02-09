Undocumented Honduran teen charged in fatal Columbia shooting

An undocumented Honduran teenager has been charged in a fatal shooting last month in downtown Columbia, police said.

Jared Sammir Villanueva Ramos, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the late January shooting of Carlos Manuel Estrada, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a statement.

Ramos, whom police said moved to South Carolina last year after illegally entering the country from Honduras, allegedly shot Estrada on Jan. 31 during an argument at a home in the 1500 block of Washington Street.

Estrada died from his injuries at a local hospital earlier this week, police said in a statement.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Unit is assisting Columbia police with the investigation due to Ramos’ immigration status. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, police said.