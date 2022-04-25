Undocumented immigrant charged with criminal sexual conduct with North Augusta minor

Apr. 25—An undocumented immigrant was arrested in North Augusta on Friday in connection to the sexual assault of a North Augusta minor.

Bryan Antonio Perez Pineda, 25, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age in the first degree.

On Jan. 1, 2020, police met with the complainant who stated the victim was sexually abused by the suspect, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The complainant stated the suspect lived with her between August 2016 and April 2020 and was deported twice during that time period but "made it back to North Augusta," according to the report.

One of the suspect's friends was using his phone and found videos of him engaging in oral sex with the victim, according to the report. The friend sent the videos to the complainant before he was deported himself, according to the report.