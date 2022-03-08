Undocumented immigrant sentenced for firearm possession

Mar. 8—An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced to six months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons have he pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pablo Osorio, who listed a San Benito address at the time of his arrest, appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr., for his sentencing. In addition to the six months in the BOP, Osorio was also sentenced to two years of supervised release. He was ordered not to enter the United States illegally and if he did, he is to report to the U.S. Probation Office within 72 hours of entry.

A federal grand jury on Oct. 12,2021 indicted him on the firearm possession.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Osorio was under investigation by FBI agents on allegations of drug and firearms trafficking in Cameron County. Agents learned that Osorio had several kilograms of cocaine to sell and had multiple firearms for sale as well, the federal criminal complaint states.

On Aug. 25, 2021, a confidential source contacted Osorio by phone and Osorio agreed to sell him an ounce of cocaine for $700. Osorio also agreed to sell the confidential source a handgun for $650, the federal criminal complaint states.

Later that day, FBI agents provided the confidential source with a recording device and money to purchase the cocaine and handgun. The confidential source went to Osorio's residence. Osorio got inside the confidential source's vehicle where he handed over small bag of a white substance and a firearm to him, the federal criminal complaint states. The confidential informant in turn gave Osorio $1,350 for the items.

The agents determined the white substance was cocaine. They seized the firearm as well, the federal criminal complaint stated.

A check on Osorio revealed he was an undocumented immigrant that had entered the United States illegally and had that he had been arrested twice for illegal entry and had been removed from the U.S., the federal criminal complaint revealed.