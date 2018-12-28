Undocumented Immigrant Suspected of Killing California Cop Has Been Arrested: Authorities

On Thursday, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said the suspect was in the country illegally. “He doesn’t belong here, he is a criminal. We will arrest him and we will bring him to justice.” Christianson said.

The man suspected of shooting and killing a California police officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning has been arrested after a statewide manhunt, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson confirmed Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 33, was taken into custody after he was found in a home in Bakersfield, Calif. earlier Friday.

Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, shortly after he radioed in that he was pulling over a gray pickup truck with no license plates in the small town of Newman, Calif., according to the Associated Press. Newman is located about 100 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Singh’s brother, Reggie, sobbed as he addressed reporters during Friday’s press conference.

“He’s not coming back but there’s a lot of people out there that misses him,” he said.

Christianson said Arriaga entered the country illegally, has two prior arrests for DUI and has known gang affiliations. Christianson first announced Thursday that the suspect was an undocumented immigrant.

According to the Modesto Bee, Christianson met with President Trump in May at the White House to discuss immigration and sanctuary laws. During the meeting, Christianson thanked Trump for “being a defender of the rule of law, and for your overwhelming support of public safety, and for standing with the men and women who put their lives on the line every day.”

Christianson also announced that two other men, Adrian Virgen, 25, Erik Razo Quiroz, 27, were arrested Thursday for helping Arriaga escape after he allegedly shot and killed Cpl. Singh. Police said Virgen was arrested in Hanford, Calif. and Quiroz was arrested in Modesto, Calif. Both men were charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

“He doesn’t belong here, he is a criminal,” Christianson said during a press conference Thursday while they were still searching for Arriaga.

After Thursday’s press conference, President Trump weighed in on the manhunt on Twitter, using it to back his argument for the border wall, which many experts agree is not an effective deterrent for migrants looking to enter the U.S. According to multiple studies, undocumented immigrants do not statistically commit crimes at higher rates than Americans citizens or those who enter the country legally.

There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson fought back tears on Thursday as he remembered Singh, a Fiji native whom Richardson said came to the United States for the sole purpose of becoming a police officer. Singh joined the force in 2011 and was one of just 12 members of the Newman Police Department. He is survived by his wife and 5-month-old son.

“Please remember the man,” Richardson also said. “Please remember the husband. Remember what he was, what he came to this country to do. Yes, he was a police officer, but most importantly he was a human being.”