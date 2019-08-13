Undocumented immigrants on edge as new Trump immigration policy calls for more deportations

Aaron Hall, an immigration attorney in Aurora, Colorado, is still trying to figure out what exactly to tell his clients about a new Trump administration policy that allows federal immigration agents to quickly deport undocumented immigrants they encounter anywhere in the U.S.

For the past 15 years, the fast-track deportation process, known as expedited removal, has been used mostly by Border Patrol agents near the border. But now, for the first time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can unilaterally question, arrest, detain and deport undocumented immigrants who have been here for less than two years that they encounter anywhere in the country.

Does that mean immigrants should carry all their papers proving their legal status every time they leave the house? Should undocumented immigrants carry paperwork showing they've been in the country longer than two years? Should all Hispanics approached by ICE remain silent and demand to speak with an attorney?

"It's really tricky," Hall said. The only certainty is that "people who have legal immigration status, or have pending applications, or even U.S. citizens, will be put into expedited removal proceedings, and some will be deported before they’re able to make their case."

The nationwide expansion of expedited removal, which went into effect July 23, may be one of the most consequential changes to immigration enforcement under Donald Trump's presidency.

To combat illegal immigration, the White House has focused mostly on the southern border, deploying National Guard and active-duty military troops to stem what they describe as a national security crisis. But expanding expedited removal moves immigration enforcement far from the border and into every community in the U.S.

That dramatic expansion, which has been considered since the early days of the Trump administration, has opened a wide range of questions about the way federal immigration agents will use their new powers, how to limit cases of racial profiling and how many legal residents and U.S. citizens will be caught up in the process.

"It means that the only limit on [the administration's] ability to deport brown-skinned people is going to be the number of detention beds they have," said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, legal director of the immigrant advocacy program at the Legal Aid Justice Center based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

ICE, which is primarily responsible for arresting undocumented immigrants in the interior of the country, said its agents do not, and will not, conduct "random or indiscriminate" raids as it expands its use of expedited removal. Instead, the agency said, it will continue using "targeted enforcement operations" to identify and arrest specific undocumented immigrants. ICE vowed to use the new powers responsibly.

"ICE's routine targeted enforcement model remains the same," spokesman Richard Rocha said. The only change is "how ICE is able to remove aliens."

Expedited removal was created by Congress in 1996. It allows federal immigration agents to bypass the regular deportation system, which includes court hearings, appeals and a final deportation order signed by a judge. The immigration agent needs only approval from a supervisor in the field, and the decision cannot be appealed in any court.