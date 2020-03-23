Undocumented immigrants, fearful of Trump administration, could be hit hard by coronavirus

MIAMI – When undocumented immigrants call into the Florida Immigrant Coalition's telephone hotline these days, Laura Munoz is struggling to figure out what to tell them.

First, Munoz reads them the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on how to avoid contracting the coronavirus, citing recommendations to self-isolate and avoid crowds of 10 people or more.

But then, Munoz has to tell them it's crucial for them to show up in person for their check-ins at the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office, where dozens of people cram into lines each morning to enter the building.

"We have people saying, 'I have lung problems, but I can't be separated from my family so I have to go to my appointment,'" Munoz said. "They are dealing with this horrible contradiction between these federal agencies. That's not good for them, for immigrant communities, or the public health of our community."

As Americans are struggling to cope with a new way of life under government-issued restrictions because of to the fast-spreading virus, the nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants are being hit especially hard, juggling their fears of being deported with their fears of basic survival.

Their jobs are disappearing, they often have no company-sponsored health insurance to rely on, and there won't be any $1,000 checks coming from Washington, D.C., for them.

A sign hangs on the door of a shuttered restaurant in the Chicago Loop on March 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Restaurants, bars, and many other businesses are closed in the Loop and many office buildings are virtually deserted as companies have ordered their employees to work from home to avoid the spread of COVID-19. More

In California, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights completed a survey Sunday of 500 people who are either undocumented or related to an undocumented immigrant. The poll found that people are more scared about their economic situation than they are of contracting COVID-19.

Of the 500 people surveyed, 95% were concerned about paying their bills and 89% were worried about losing their jobs, compared with 73% who cited coronavirus as a concern.

Diana Colin, political director for the coalition, said the results shouldn't be surprising given the temporary, cash-based jobs that undocumented immigrants generally perform. As restaurants close, those jobs are drying up. As more businesses shift to teleworking, fewer janitors are needed to clean office buildings. And as more parents work from home and self-isolate, nannies could soon start losing their jobs, as well.

"They're working hourly jobs. A lot of times, they're getting paid under the table. And they don't qualify for unemployment," Colin said.

That combination is driving undocumented immigrants in Georgia to start thinking of alternatives to get through what could be a prolonged period of economic hardship.

Adelina Nicholls, executive director of the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, said she was only half-joking recently when she appeared on an internet radio program and offered up her collection of Silvio Rodriguez records in exchange for 2 pounds of onions. With no federal bailout or national organizations stepping in to save the undocumented population, Nicholls said they need to start working on the hyper-local level to figure out ways to survive block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood.

To endure what she described as an "econo-virus," she wants to help establish bartering systems among neighbors, work with local food banks to ensure that the most needy can find food, and see if there are fundraisers or other ways to help undocumented communities.

"What we have to do is organize in our homes with our neighbors and help each other," Nicholls said.

As more people get infected, the next worry will be how they will be treated.

Daniel Perez, intake coordinator at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Seattle, said he has been fielding nonstop calls from undocumented immigrants asking how they can get medical help if they get sick.