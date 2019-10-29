He was undocumented. Now he's exposing detention center abuse

Tom K Wong’s world shattered at age 16 in 1998 when his parents told him he was undocumented. The Riverside, California, teenager thought his life was over.

Now 37, Wong is one of the prominent scholars in the US on immigration, most recently uncovering abuses inside detention centers in his latest University of California, San Diego research. The political science professor, whose family migrated from Hong Kong when he was two and overstayed their visas, released groundbreaking research on Tuesday on asylum seekers, exposing violence and suffering at the border as the Trump administration is escalating its crackdown on migrants.

Wong surveyed more than 600 asylum seekers affected by Donald Trump’s controversial “remain in Mexico” policy, which has forced tens of thousands to return to Mexico while their cases advance. Roughly, 85% reported that immigration detention facilities failed to provide adequate food and water and that they were unable to sleep due to overcrowding, cold temperatures and other conditions. Only 20% reported being able to take care of basic hygiene, such as showering and brushing their teeth.

More than half said they faced verbal abuse inside detention, with some saying they also suffered physical abuse. Roughly 25% also had their property seized when taken into detention, including important documents and cash that was not returned to them, he said.

A majority said they were forced to return to Mexico without any further investigation of the violence they might face there, which Wong said was a direct violation of the policy.

While waiting in Mexico, one out of four said they were threatened with physical violence, and more said they ended up homeless.

Asked about Wong’s research, a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) said the agency “provides safe, humane, clean, professionally run and appropriate conditions of confinement” and access to legal and translation services. A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection, which also detains migrants, said it “takes allegations of mistreatment of individuals in our facilities seriously” and that employees found to violate standards “will be held accountable”.

Wong talked with the Guardian about his non-traditional academic career, the crisis at the border, and how he uses his PhD to fight back. The conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Can you tell me what it was like to discover you were undocumented?

My parents told me I couldn’t go with my high school basketball team to Canada. Then they told me I couldn’t get a driver’s license. I couldn’t get a job. And there was just a cascade of no, no, no. And finally my parents said it’s not because we don’t want you to do these things, it’s because you can’t. All my hopes and dreams about growing up were literally shattered in a single moment. And it was during a time when there wasn’t the undocumented youth movement, so I wasn’t able to find other students.

I grew up in a predominantly Latino neighborhood, and before I found out I was undocumented, California was becoming a ground zero for this emerging anti-immigrant movement. I remember there were policy debates with the white kids on one side, the brown kids on the other, and me feeling like I had little understanding. But everything that was being said negatively toward my Latino classmates actually applied more directly to me.

How did you overcome this and become an academic?

I barely graduated high school after learning I was undocumented, because at the time I thought, what’s the point? But I got married when I was 19 and I was able to adjust my immigration status. I paid for a summer politics class, and I thought if this professor can make a living teaching, maybe I can do the same.

It took me years to realize I bring a different perspective to the study of immigration, politics and policy, that my history is my comparative advantage. It’s a perspective that helps me ask questions that others don’t. It took me a while to talk about my experience of being undocumented, because my parents’ immigration status was still tenuous. But they’re fine now, and I’m able to speak out.

What has been most shocking to you about your findings on what happens to asylum seekers?