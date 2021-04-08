Undocumented workers in New York could get up to $15,600 in pandemic relief

Denitsa Tsekova
·Reporter
·3 min read

New York State likely will offer one-time payments of up to $15,600 to undocumented workers hurt by the pandemic but who couldn’t access federal relief. Nearly 300,000 people may be eligible for the program.

As part of the $212 billion 2022 budget deal reached this week by state lawmakers and the governor, the state plans to allocate $2.1 billion to an Excluded Worker Fund. The budget passed the Democrat-controlled Legislature on Wednesday and now needs to be approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"The $2.1 billion fund to aid excluded workers in this pandemic is urgently needed, thoroughly deserved, and will benefit not only workers and their families but also the communities where they live,” David Dyssegaard Kallick, deputy director of the New York-based Fiscal Policy Institute wrote in a report analyzing the proposal.

The program makes up less than 1% of the budget deal, which also includes $2.4 billion for a rent relief program and a $1 billion aid package for small businesses, arts, entertainment, and restaurants, among other provisions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 -- Pedestrians pass in front of the New York State Department of Labor building, in New York, United States, Jan. 8, 2021. U.S. employers slashed 140,000 jobs in December, the first monthly decline since April 2020, as the recent COVID-19 spikes disrupted labor market recovery, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate, which has been trending down over the past seven months, remained unchanged at 6.7 percent, according to the monthly employment report. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images)
Pedestrians pass in front of the New York State Department of Labor building, in New York, United States, Jan. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images)

Around 92,000 workers would qualify for the first tier of the program, which provides $15,600 to undocumented workers who can meet strict eligibility requirements, according to the analysis. Additionally, 199,000 workers would qualify for the second tier of the program that pays $3,200 per worker, the analysis found.

The first tier portion of the program is meant to pay what an undocumented worker would have received in federal unemployment benefits, while the second tier pays what those workers would have gotten from the three rounds of stimulus payments.

Read more: Here's what to do if you haven't gotten your stimulus check

“The Tier 1 benefit of $15,600 is enough to make a real difference in the lives of families who have struggled through this pandemic year,” Kallick wrote in the report. “It is substantial enough to be compared to unemployment insurance, though it is still well below the amount other workers who lost their jobs could get.”

That $15,600 is less than the $34,000 in unemployment benefits the average unemployed New Yorker would have received over the course of the year, the analysis found. That figure increases to $50,000 if that New Yorker remains jobless until September.

(Credit: Fiscal Policy Institute analysis)
(Credit: Fiscal Policy Institute analysis)

New York City would receive the most funding for the program, getting $1.5 billion, followed by Long Island at $251 million and the Lower Hudson Valley at $143 million.

The analysis noted that undocumented immigrants contribute to state revenues by paying sales tax and property taxes through rent, while their employers pay into the unemployment insurance system even though the workers aren’t eligible for benefits.

Additionally, other researchers suggest that between 50% and 75% of unauthorized immigrants pay federal, state, and local taxes as of 2008, according to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.

California is the only other state that set up a similar program when it established a $75 million cash assistance program last year that provided undocumented immigrants with a one-time $500 payment.

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Denitsa is a writer for Yahoo Finance and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @denitsa_tsekova

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless claims: Another 744,000 Americans filed new claims last week

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high as technology stocks jump, Treasury yields steady

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • China may be using bitcoin as ‘financial weapon’ against U.S., says Peter Thiel

    Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel is worried that China is using bitcoin to undermine the U.S.

  • 3 big surprises in how teens are spending: Piper Sandler survey

    Teen girls are spending again. That's one of three big surprises in Piper Sandler's 41st biannual "Taking Stock with Teens" survey.

  • The futility of taxing big business

    The corporate tax code is a perennial mess that Democrats are unlikely to fix, even if they raise rates.

  • Mastercard Sr. Adviser on spending: ‘The consumer is clearly coming back’

    Mastercard Sr. Adviser & Former Saks Chairman and CEO Steve Sadove joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the new Mastercard SpendingPulse survey.

  • Egypt's Sisi warns of potential for conflict over Ethiopian dam

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday warned of the risk of conflict over Ethiopia's giant dam on the Blue Nile after talks involving the two countries and Sudan ended without progress. Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt fears will imperil its supply from the Nile. Sudan is also concerned about the impact on its own water flows.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • L.A. is gloriously unstable ground for Sarah Shun-lien Bynum's slippery stories

    Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, author of the story collection "Likes," a finalist for the Times Book Prize in fiction, talks about her destabilizing work.

  • Gamecocks offer four-star QB for 2022 class

    He is ranked the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback nationally.

  • Indian Premier League: The risks of hosting the IPL during a pandemic

    The world's richest cricket tournament will see eight teams play 52 games behind closed doors.

  • Coronavirus in South Asia: Where are numbers going up again?

    Countries in South Asia are seeing rising cases as their vaccination drives continue.

  • Politics latest news: Stormont 'gravely concerned' after fresh violence in Northern Ireland

    Exclusive: Covid passports could be time-limited UK 'secretly sent 700,000 AstraZeneca jabs to Australia' Jonathan Sumption: We're at the mercy of Sage’s garbage models Coronavirus latest news: Follow updates in our live blog Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Stormont Executive has condemned recent scenes of violence across Northern Ireland, stating that they are "gravely concerned" by the scenes of disorder. In a joint statement the Executive said: "We are gravely concerned by the scenes we have all witnessed on our streets over the last week, including those at the Lanark Way interface last night. Attacks on police officers, public services and communities are deplorable and they must stop. "Destruction, violence and the threat of violence are completely unacceptable and unjustifiable, no matter what concerns may exist in communities." They added that those who would "seek to use and abuse our children and young people to carry out these attacks have no place in our society" and that they will "continue to work together to maximise the support we can give to communities and the PSNI to prevent further violence and unrest". It comes after DUP leader Arlene Foster said the violence was "totally unacceptable", while Michelle O'Neill, deputy First Minister, said it was "a miracle" that "no-one has been killed". Meanwhile Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, has today headed to Belfast for talks with the main political parties, after Boris Johnson last night called for "dialogue" to resolve differences. Follow the latest updates below.

  • U.S. restores assistance for Palestinians, to provide $235 million in aid

    WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations agency supporting refugees and restoring other assistance cut off by then-President Donald Trump. The package, including humanitarian, economic and development assistance, was detailed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of an effort to repair American ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It marked Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some parts of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • Miami Shores mayor wanted to put a menorah at village hall. She was denied

    Miami Shores rejected a proposal to add a menorah to its holiday decorations at Village Hall this year after several village officials spoke this week against the move, saying First Amendment concerns outweighed support from the mayor and several Jewish community members.

  • Lance Armstrong's son has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Texas, police say

    According to a police affidavit obtained by KXAN, Luke David Armstrong, 21, sexually assaulted the teen in 2018 when Armstrong was 18 years old.

  • G20 to boost IMF war chest, extend debt-servicing freeze -draft

    BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -World finance chiefs will agree on Wednesday to boost reserves at the International Monetary Fund by $650 billion and extend a freeze on developing countries' debt servicing to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, a draft statement said. The draft, seen by Reuters, also showed finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) reviving a pledge to fight trade protectionism - a reference dropped since March 2017 at the insistence of the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump. It also sharpened language on tackling climate change, a topic watered down in G20 statements during the Trump era.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor looks unrecognizable in pics for new movie

    The actor looks so different on the set of her new film.