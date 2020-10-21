UNDP Hydrogen Industry Conference 2020 Kicks off in Foshan, China

FOSHAN, China, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of October 19, the four-day UNDP Hydrogen Industry Conference 2020 opened in Foshan, China. This conference is under the guidance of the United Nations Development Program and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China, co-sponsored by UNDP China and China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd., and fully supported by the People's Governments of Foshan Municipality and Nanhai District of Foshan.

Left: The opening ceremony of UNDP Hydrogen Industry Conference 2020; Middle: 16 hydrogen energy industry projects signed with Nanhai District during the conference; Right: A hydrogen powered driverless car on display

Under the influence of COVID-19, this conference was given the theme of "Green Hydrogen, Green Recovery." Relevant diplomats and consular officials from various countries, leaders of relevant ministries of the central government, as well as experts from global organizations, scientific research institutions, and core enterprises in the field of hydrogen energy and fuel cell, gathered in the Nanhai district, for extensive and in-depth international exchanges on hydrogen energy industry.

"Foshan is committed to building the complete hydrogen energy industry chain in China. I hope this conference will spark wisdom and foster innovation, and help you learn more about Foshan and choose Foshan. Foshan will continue to create a favorable development environment and promote mutual development," said Zhu Wei, Mayor of Foshan, adding that accelerating the development of the hydrogen energy industry is a significant measure for Foshan to promote the transformation and development of the manufacturing industry, and this conference is not only a grand world event for hydrogen energy technology exchanges and display, but also an important platform for Foshan to learn advanced experience and connect with advanced platforms.

Gu Yaohui, District Mayor of Nanhai, said, "UNDP Hydrogen Industry Conference has become one of the major platforms to promote the regional brand image and develop the hydrogen energy industry. The conference has been held for 4 consecutive sessions with obvious results and a number of industrial projects, laying a very good foundation for Nanhai's future construction of a modern industrial system centering on high-tech manufacturing and high-quality service industry, new energy industry, new material industry, new generation electronic information industry and new biomedicine industry." He also said that in the future, Nanhai District will continue to hold the Hydrogen Energy Industry Conference to better attract investment, further strengthen the supporting platform for policies and technological innovation, and improve the hydrogen energy industry ecology.

There are 6 theme forums in this conference, namely China-Japan-Korea Forum, High-level Dialogue, Academician Forum, Technical Forum, Application Forum, and Security Forum. Among them, the China-Japan-Korea Forum serves as a platform for the dialogue and cooperation in the field; High-level Dialogue, Academician Forum and other theme conferences have attracted more than ten academicians within the industry to gather in Nanhai, Foshan to discuss the development of hydrogen energy; The Second International Forum on Hydrogen Codes, Standards and Safety gathered top experts from domestic and foreign industries to focus on Type IV hydrogen cylinder technology and hydrogen energy safety to jointly promote the development of hydrogen energy standards and regulations.

In addition, a total of 16 projects were signed with Nanhai District at the Hydrogen Energy Industry Project Signing Ceremony during the opening ceremony. The conference also held the joint release ceremony of the 2023 World Hydrogen Energy Technology Conference, the release ceremony of new book "Safety Guidelines for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles", the launch of the "Research on China's Hydrogen Energy Industry Development Index", etc. As the largest hydrogen energy exhibition in China, The 4th International Hydrogen Energy & Fuel Cell Technology and Product Expo Foshan China (CHFE2020) was also held at the same time, attracting nearly 300 enterprises to participate, an increase of about 35% than last year, with the number of exhibitors hitting a record high.

